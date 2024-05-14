[Sherbrooke, May 14] - Groupe Beaucage announces its nomination as "Gold Category Winner" in Deloitte's Canada's Best Managed Companies program. This award recognizes Groupe Beaucage's management and strategic vision for the fourth consecutive year.

The Canada's Best Managed Companies program recognizes companies that excel in leadership, innovation and financial performance. Being recognized in the Gold category demonstrates Groupe Beaucage's commitment to operational excellence and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

"This award reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of management and service. We are proud of our company's growth and resilience, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and improve for the benefit of all our customers and partners," said Daniel Beaucage, CEO of Groupe Beaucage.

Mariève Beaucage, VP of Groupe Beaucage, added: "We are honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year. It is a testament to our entire team's commitment to excellence and innovation in everything we do. We are grateful to our customers, partners and employees for their contributions to our continued success.

Groupe Beaucage also congratulates the other winners and finalists of Canada's Best Managed Companies program for their success and contribution to the Canadian economy.

To learn more about Groupe Beaucage and its activities, please visit https://www.groupebeaucage.com.

About Groupe Beaucage :

Headquartered in Quebec, Groupe Beaucage is a group of 24 automotive dealerships located in the Eastern Townships, Montérégie and Centre-du-Québec. Dealers for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Genesis, Volvo, Infiniti, Nissan, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, as well as three Occasion Beaucage liquidation centres.

Media Contact:

Dominique Emond

Marketing Director

demond@grbeaucage.com