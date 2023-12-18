Quebec dealership group H Grégoire has made a major move in Texas. It has just announced plans to open the largest dealership in the state, reports Automotive News Canada.

H Grégoire purchased a former Lincoln and Mercury dealership site southwest of Houston and will update it via a large investment.

Group CEO John Hairabedian said the company has been “patiently awaiting” the opportunity to expand into the Texan market, this after its recent entry into the Californian automotive market.

“We have had our eyes on Texas for the past few years and are delighted that our entry into the state is founded upon such an historic location with rich and deep roots,” he said via a statement.

The future site of what will be called HGreg Houston covers 7.7 acres of land. It first opened its doors in 1966 as a Dodge dealership (Southwest Dodge), under the ownership of businessman Bud Adams, who operated several dealerships at the time.

To revive the site, H Grégoire says it’s investing $55 million USD in real estate and in the renovations that will be required to bring the facilities up to standard.

The group aims to make the site the largest car dealership in Texas, in terms of the number of vehicles in stock. 100 jobs will be created.

And if you're wondering about the H Grégoire Group's reach in the United States, you should know that the name is present in Florida (since 2009), but also in California (since 2020). Texas becomes the third to welcome the banner.

Based in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, H Grégoire has 15 new-vehicle and 17 used-vehicle dealerships in Canada and the United States.

