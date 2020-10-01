Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Hertz to Spend $1 Billion on New Vehicles

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Vehicle rental and leasing giant Hertz will invest $1 billion in purchasing new models; this represents the majority of the $1.65 billion the bankrupt company obtained debtor-in-possession financing.

Recall that at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, and especially during the first weeks of the March lockdown, the firm saw its revenues drop precipitously - so much so that it filed for bankruptcy protection. In early summer, the company was forced to sell off most of its idle fleet, or nearly 200,000 vehicles.

Now, in addition to the $1 billion it plans to invest in new models, Hertz will also use $800 million for working capital and general business needs.

"This new financing will provide additional financial flexibility as we continue to navigate the pandemic's effects on the travel industry and take steps to best position our business for the future."

- Hertz CEO Paul Stone

“Debtor-in-possession" is a form of financing for businesses in bankruptcy under Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy Act) in the U.S., designed to allow them to continue operations. The financing will be provided by some of the company's creditors, Hertz said. The century-old company has filed a motion for approval of the financing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s shares jumped 96% to $2.02 just before markets opened in response to the announcement.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

By the end of March of this year, Hertz had accumulated more than $24 billion USD in debt, according to its balance sheet, which also showed only $1 billion in available cash. The firm laid off 12,000 workers and put 4,000 others on leave, and cut its vehicle purchases and non-essential spending by 90 percent.

Hertz then filed for bankruptcy protection on May 22 after its business was decimated during the pandemic and discussions with creditors failed to bring much-needed relief.

For car manufacturers, this announced spending spree is good news, of course: one of the largest car rental companies is going to start buying vehicles again, and lots of them. And since the company also operates in Canada, it also means good news for our economy.

You May Also Like

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Car rental giant Hertz is on the verge of bankruptcy due to the coronavirus crisis. In fact, due to its inability to make payments to its creditors, the comp...

Nissan Announces Four-Year Turnaround Plan

Nissan Announces Four-Year Turnaround Plan

Nissan announced yesterday a major four-year recovery plan. While cuts are planned in several areas, the effects of these cuts are not expected to be felt to...

FCA Posts $1.8 billion USD Loss in 2020 Q1

FCA Posts $1.8 billion USD Loss in 2020 Q1

The FCA Group has announced it lost $1.8 billion USD during the first quarter of 2020. The devastating figure is of course due directly to the effects of the...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Cadillac CT5-V
Cadillac Announces Most Responsive Suspension...
Article
The FCA plant in Windsor, Ontario
FCA to Invest up to $1.5 Billion to Build EVs...
Article
2020 Honda Civic
No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be ...
Video
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Prototype, A Harbinger of the Model’s Future Design
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Pro...
Video
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled During Game 1 of World Series
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled Dur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 