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Ineos Grenadier Setting Up Shop in Quebec

Rendering of the new Ineos Grenadier retail outlet in Quebec | Photo: HGrégoire
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Germain Goyer
 The HGregoire dealership group will operate the concession and have exclusivity over the sale and service of Ineos Grenadier vehicles in Quebec.

The Ineos Grenadier brand finally arrives in Quebec with the opening of a first retail location. The dealership will be operated by the HGregoire dealer group, which made the announcement via press release.

It becomes the Ineos Grenadier brand’s fifth retail store in Canada, joining three operated by the Dilawri Group in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and in Vancouver, as well as one in Alberta, operated by the Weissach Group.

The British manufacturer currently offers two models: the Ineos Grenadier and the Quartermaster.

The Ineos Quartermaster
The Ineos Quartermaster | Photo: D.Boshouwers

In Laval
The new retail outlet, located for now on the site of HGregoire’s Infiniti dealership in Laval, just north of Montreal, will open officially on June 1st. Construction and development work are not yet completed at the site.

“The arrival of INEOS Grenadier represents an important step for HGregoire and demonstrates our desire to offer Quebec consumers exceptional vehicles that meet specific needs. Quebec represents a natural market for Ineos Grenadier. Whether for work, outdoor getaways or winter conditions, the Grenadier was designed to face all the realities of our territory.”

- John Hairabedian, president of HGregoire

“From the very beginning, our goal was to create a truly modern and functional utility vehicle, designed for those who need a capable and durable 4X4. Quebec represents a particularly strategic market for us due to its climate, its outdoor culture and driver interest in robust and versatile vehicles. We are very pleased to associate ourselves with a trusted partner like HGregoire for this official launch in the province.”

- Marcel Guay, Head of Canada and Mexico, INEOS Automotive

It’s worth noting that HGregoire holds an exclusive agreement with Ineos Grenadier, giving it exclusivity for selling and servicing the brand’s vehicles in the province of Quebec.

The Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier | Photo: Ineos
Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

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