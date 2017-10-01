Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Learning the Highway Code: Online Driver’s Ed

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In collaboration with Ornikar

Regardless of where they live, all road users began their training by learning the rules of the road and the basics of safe driving. But thanks to the latest technologies and the innovative thinking of some entrepreneurs, new training models are changing the old training methods by offering new courses on the Internet, as is the case in France and Canada, where online driving schools offer more flexible and attractive training courses for the younger generation.

Study your Highway Code online

While driving courses and the creation of programs preparing for the exam are nothing new, and many publishers of traffic law materials have been at it for years, things have changed quite a bit in recent years. No longer needing to physically present themselves at driving schools to answer the exam’s series of 40 questions, aspiring drivers in France have the opportunity, thanks to the packages offered by online driving schools, to take and pass their theoretical exam from anywhere and at the time of their choosing.

But the real strength of these online courses lies in the follow-up done with students. All their activities on the application are monitored and analyzed in order to guide and advise them in their revisions, while answering their questions thanks to the chat allowing a certified teacher to go back over the elements that could hinder the student during their revisions.

Some of these platforms even offer free Highway Code tests, for instance Ornikar, so that candidates can discover the interface while familiarizing themselves with the product. This is general not a possibility with driving schools based on a more traditional model of driver training.

Photo: Ornikar

Using the flexibility of the Internet to plan practical lessons

In addition to theory courses, online platforms also allow candidates to schedule driver training courses. While these courses are themselves conducted at the wheel of a dual-control vehicle, the entire process of booking driving hours is placed in the hands of the student by making it fully accessible on the internet.

Independent driving instructors recruited by the platform can provide open slots on their timetable, each slot corresponding to one hour of driving that a student can book to suit their schedule and training rhythm, whereas students in conventional driving schools generally have to make do with the schedules imposed on them by their driving school. An undeniable advantage for the younger generation.

Similarly, students using these platforms have the possibility of choosing the driving instructor who will accompany them. It is not always easy to find the ideal instructor, whose teaching methods are perfectly compatible with the student driver's state of mind. These platforms therefore give students the possibility of driving with different instructors offering driving hours near their home before making their choice.

Finally, one other advantage of online driver training courses is the posted price, which is often lower than that of the competition. This is particularly the case in France and Canada, where the price of the same training in a conventional driving school can be as much as twice as high, depending on the region you live in. Online providers can offer a single course cost that applies everywhere.

Photo: Académie de conduite du Québec

You May Also Like

For Valentine’s Day, How About Giving a Car Rental or Laps Around a Track?

For Valentine’s Day, How About Giving a Car Rental or Lap...

The question haunts lovers every year: what to give for Valentine’s Day that isn’t flower or chocolate? How about a car rental, or a few exciting laps around...

Porsche Camp4 Back for 2018: Still Time to Register!

Porsche Camp4 Back for 2018: Still Time to Register!

This winter, while others head for the ski hills, how does a spin on a snow-covered track at the wheel of a Porsche sound to you? There’s still time to sign up!

Tips for Young Drivers… and their Parents

Tips for Young Drivers… and their Parents

Young drivers are involved in a large number of road accidents in comparison with other age groups; parents have good reason to fret when their teens or youn...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Review: The Everyday...
Review
Yokohama ADVAN Apex 3
Choosing the Best Tire for Your Vehicle
Article
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review: Two...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in ...
Video
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model S Plaid on the Laguna Seca
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 