Is Your Car Ready to Handle Winter's Worst?

With snow falling in most areas, it's clear that we're in the middle of winter. With all this snowfall, it's very important to keep a close eye on your vehicle and identify any weaknesses.

Why take action? To make sure your car is in top condition for the rest of the winter season and beyond. And what better way to do this than to rely on your Speedy mechanical shop to ensure your vehicle is ready for the worst winter conditions.

Prepare your vehicle for the frosty season with Speedy: an essential step to avoid breakdowns

Regular maintenance of your vehicle is essential to keep you and your family safe on the road. And you'll save money in the long run by being proactive rather than reactive. With the increasing complexity of modern vehicles (advanced designs, monitoring systems and improved technologies), it's even more important to pay attention to the little details. Speedy Auto Service is your ally in ensuring that you enjoy a reliable vehicle for the remainder of winter and sunnier seasons to come.

First of all, you need to know the condition of your vehicle. The first step is a thorough inspection to identify any weaknesses.

Small things can make a big difference. Here are the key elements of a thorough inspection and the steps to follow:

Scheduled oil changes

Regular oil changes help extend engine life, improve performance and optimize mileage. Oil is essential to reduce friction and prevent premature wear of internal parts, which is critical as temperatures drop.



Oil change | Photo: Speedy

Check Air, Fuel and cabin filters

Filters play a vital role in the smooth running of your engine and the quality of air you breathe in the cabin. A clogged filter can reduce engine performance and affect your comfort during winter driving. At Speedy, these components are checked and replaced if necessary.

Battery Inspection

A weak battery can leave you stranded when temperatures are at their lowest. Speedy tests the performance of your battery to make sure it can withstand the rigours of winter. If it needs replacing, we'll let you know and let you know when.

Check Belts, Tensioners, Pulleys and Hoses

Keeping engines and vehicles running smoothly is a team effort involving many parts. These essential components must all be in good condition. One weak point can ruin the work of the whole. Wear or cracks in belts, for example, can lead to costly breakdowns. Preventive inspection can avoid these problems.

Checking and topping up fluids

Every fluid in your vehicle plays a vital role, whether it's windscreen washer fluid to keep your vision clear, coolant to prevent the engine from freezing up, or power steering, transmission and brake system fluids.

Speedy ensures that all these fluids are at the correct level and in optimum condition.

Fluid changes at recommended intervals

When certain fluids need to be changed, they are. To avoid the unexpected, it's important to follow the manufacturer's recommended fluid change intervals to extend the life of internal components and ensure your warranty remains valid.

Speedy can help you meet these deadlines.

Brake, Steering and Suspension Inspection

These systems, and mostly brake inspection, are vital to your safety. Efficient braking, precise steering and suspension in good condition are essential to cope with winter conditions. Speedy checks each component to ensure safe driving.

Why choose Speedy?

At Speedy we are committed to providing you with a complete and personalised service. We follow the manufacturer's recommendations for your vehicle and help you plan your maintenance visits.

Our maintenance packages include all the necessary checks and operations, all at competitive prices. What's more, we offer 120 days' free roadside assistance for all maintenance carried out with us. So even if the unexpected happens, you're never on your own.

Don't let minor problems turn into costly emergencies. A -winter service at Speedy will give you the peace of mind you need to get through the cold season safely.

Book an appointment today to make sure your vehicle is ready for any winter challenge.

