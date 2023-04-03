• Honda is halting sales of its Civic Type R due to a problem with the driver's seat.

• Faulty welds in the frame may not keep the seat secure in a crash.

• Sales will resume only when a solution to the problem has been found and the replacement parts available.

Honda suspended sales of its Civic Type R last Friday due to a problem with the seats. Specifically, faulty welds in the driver's seat frame are to blame.

The problem means that the frame may not secure the seat in a crash, reducing the effectiveness of the seat belts, according to a dealer publication posted on the online Civic XI forum (and also filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

2023 Honda Civic Type R - Seating Photo: Honda

The document explains that the welding issue is the result of “improper manufacturing”. While failure in an accident is the most catastrophic scenario, the welding problem can also cause squeaking and rattling noises. Civic Type R owners have already reported this issue on the same forum, as early as last November.

Those noises are also a clue that the problem is present.

Honda did not specify serial numbers associated with the models with the problem or a build period. However, it has an internal system that will allow it to accurately identify the affected units.

The document indicates that parts for the repair are not yet available and that Honda will not begin notifying affected owners until mid-May. The halt in sales is dated March 31 and will continue “until further notice,” presumably when a repair procedure has been put in place and completed.