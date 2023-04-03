Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Stops Sales of 2023 Civic Type R Over Faulty Driver’s Seat

Sales are halted ‘until further notice’, pending delivery of replacement parts Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Honda is halting sales of its Civic Type R due to a problem with the driver's seat.

•    Faulty welds in the frame may not keep the seat secure in a crash.

•    Sales will resume only when a solution to the problem has been found and the replacement parts available.

Honda suspended sales of its Civic Type R last Friday due to a problem with the seats. Specifically, faulty welds in the driver's seat frame are to blame.

The problem means that the frame may not secure the seat in a crash, reducing the effectiveness of the seat belts, according to a dealer publication posted on the online Civic XI forum (and also filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

2023 Honda Civic Type R - Seating
2023 Honda Civic Type R - Seating
Photo: Honda

The document explains that the welding issue is the result of “improper manufacturing”. While failure in an accident is the most catastrophic scenario, the welding problem can also cause squeaking and rattling noises. Civic Type R owners have already reported this issue on the same forum, as early as last November.

Those noises are also a clue that the problem is present. 

Honda did not specify serial numbers associated with the models with the problem or a build period. However, it has an internal system that will allow it to accurately identify the affected units. 

The document indicates that parts for the repair are not yet available and that Honda will not begin notifying affected owners until mid-May. The halt in sales is dated March 31 and will continue “until further notice,” presumably when a repair procedure has been put in place and completed.

You May Also Like

The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut

The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut

Honda has finally lifted the veil on the next-generation Civic Type R. It all looks very promising, but there's more information yet to come, as we still don...

Honda Transforms a Civic Type R Into a Pickup

Honda Transforms a Civic Type R Into a Pickup

A group of engineers at Honda’s special projects team in Swindon, England have designed a prototype pickup version of the Honda Civic Type R. The goal of thi...

Honda Civic Type R, Auto123.com’s 2018 Sport Compact Car of the Year

Honda Civic Type R, Auto123.com’s 2018 Sport Compact Car ...

Learn more about the new Honda Civic Type R and discover why it was chosen best in its class during our 2018 Auto123.com Awards.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen Golf R Studio
Volkswagen Will Not Develop a New Gas-Powered...
Article
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is Set to Launch in July
Article
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Is Recalling 58,000 Wranglers for an Unu...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 