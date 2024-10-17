Honda is issuing a second recall in short order, this one affecting some 720,000 vehicles. The problem this time is risk of fire caused by a faulty high-pressure fuel pump. The new campaign follows the one launched last week which affects 1.7 million vehicles. Between the two, 2.5 million Honda vehicles will have to undergo fixes to resolve glitches.

Honda explains that more than 700,000 vehicles built in the U.S. for 2023, 2024 and 2025 model-years could be equipped with faulty fuel pumps. The problem is that the high-pressure pumps could crack from the inside and cause fuel leaks.

Of course, any fuel leak represents a serious fire hazard.

2023 Honda CR-V | Photo: Honda

The models affected by the recall are:

- 2023-2024 Accord (gas-engine-only and hybrid)

- 2025 Civic (gas-engine-only and hybrid)

- 2023-2025 CR-V hybrid

The company says it has received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem. Owners affected by the recall will need to bring their vehicle to a Honda service centre to have it inspected and repaired, free of charge, of course.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter from Honda starting in December.