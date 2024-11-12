• The NHTSA has launched an investigation implicating 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles for an engine problem.

In November 2023, a major recall of 249,000 Honda vehicles highlighted a defect in the crankshaft of 3.5L V6 engines, prompting a broader investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Now, this US agency is examining an additional 1.4 million 2016-2020 Honda and Acura vehicles to determine if other vehicles should be included in the recall.

Serious engine problems reported

According to the NHTSA, 173 reports describe engine failures related to premature connecting rod wear, which can lead to complete engine failure. The issue, targeted by the November recall, concerns several models, but it appears that other vehicles could also be affected.

Models implicated in the new Investigation:

- Acura MDX (2016-2020)

- Acura TLX (2018-2020)

- Honda Pilot (2016-2020)

- Honda Ridgeline (2017-2019)

- Honda Odyssey (2018-2020)

Although the majority of these vehicles are not part of the initial recall, the problems reported by owners, such as engines stalling, are similar to those identified in the recalled vehicles.

2018 Acura TLX | Photo: Acura

History of the investigation and recall

Honda had already opened an investigation in 2020, and after years of analysis and more than 1,450 warranty claims, the manufacturer finally proceeded with the November 2023 recall. Dealers are currently inspecting the vehicles concerned and offering repairs or engine replacements if necessary.

Honda working with authorities

Faced with this new investigation, Honda has confirmed that it is in close contact with the NHTSA, promising continued cooperation to resolve these safety issues. This investigation aims to determine the exact extent of the problems and to ensure the safety of drivers of these models.