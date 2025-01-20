The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is expanding and strengthening its March investigation begun in March 2024 of some 295,125 Honda vehicles. That was implemented following reports of accidents and injuries related to the automatic emergency braking system on some vehicles.

According to reports, the automatic emergency braking system on some vehicles can be triggered inadvertently, increasing the risk of collision due to rapid, unexpected deceleration.

The problem concerns the Insight hybrid sedan and Passport SUV from 2019-2022 model-years, according to the agency.

The NHTSA today said it’s upgrading the March investigation into a technical analysis and extending it to 2023 Passport SUVs as well. This step is mandatory before the agency can require a recall. The NHTSA also reported that Honda had provided an analysis of the alleged defect and stated that some consumers may have misunderstood the braking system and its limitations.

The agency received 106 complaints, and three involving accidents, two of them resulting in an injury.

Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, which reported the news.