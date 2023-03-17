Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Seat Belt Issue Prompts Honda Recall of 500,000 Vehicles

Over time, the belts may not fasten properly Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Honda is recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix a problem with the seat belts.

•    The Honda models included in the recall are the 2017-2020 CR-V, 2018-2019 Accord, 2018-2020 Odyssey and 2019 Insight.

•    One Acura model is affected, the RDX (2019 and 2020).

Honda is recalling 500,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a problem with the seat belts, which may not stay properly fastened.

In Canada, 51,196 vehicles are affected by the campaign.

The recall affects the following vehicles: 2017-2020 CR-V, 2018-2019 Accord, 2018-2020 Odyssey and 2019 Insight The one Acura model concerned by the recall is the 2019-2020 RDX.

Acura RDX
Acura RDX
Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Transport Canada website states that in “certain vehicles, the seat belt buckles for the driver and front-passenger seats could wear over time and may not latch securely. If this happens, the seat belt could unlatch unexpectedly.”

Of course, if that happens, it poses a risk to the occupants.

Honda says it has not received any reports of injuries resulting from the problem.

Honda is required to notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the driver and front passenger seat belt buckles inspected. In most cases, the dealer will replace the seat belt release buttons. If the seat belt buckle cannot be repaired, it will be replaced.

This should be done by mid-April.

