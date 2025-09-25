Honda cancels the Acura ZDX

Fewer Than 20,000 Units Sold in North America

Honda has confirmed the abrupt end of the Acura ZDX, its midsize electric crossover assembled by General Motors (GM) in Tennessee. Launched in 2024, the model had only one year of production, with fewer than 20,000 units sold in North America.

An internal memo from GM's Spring Hill plant, obtained by Automotive News on September 23, revealed that Honda “has decided to cancel all future production of the ZDX,” despite the fact that the model was scheduled to begin production this month.

Acura Revises Its Strategy

An Acura spokesperson confirmed the decision, explaining that it was necessary to "better align our product portfolio with customer needs, market conditions, and our long-term strategic objectives." Current owners will continue to receive service, parts, and warranty coverage through the Acura dealer network.

GM did not comment on the news but assured that the decision was not related to the plant's capabilities or workforce. Production of the Cadillac XT5 continues there, and the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Blazer will be assembled there starting in 2027.

The rapid abandonment of the ZDX reflects a broader industry trend marked by a slowdown in electric vehicle sales, particularly given the planned end of U.S. federal credits on September 30.

The Future of Acura: RSX and Hybrids

Despite the ZDX's failure, Acura views the experience as a learning step toward the future. The brand is preparing the Acura RSX, its first model based on Honda's new in-house electric platform. Expected in the second half of 2026, the RSX will be assembled in Marysville, Ohio.

Regarding the Honda Prologue, another EV developed with GM and assembled in Mexico, Honda has stated that the decision to cancel it was not affected by the ZDX's fate. However, analyst Fiorani believes that the Prologue could also be discontinued by spring 2026.

Meanwhile, Honda is banking on an expanded range of hybrids to meet the strong, ongoing demand for this transitional technology.