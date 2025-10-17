Honda Canada Hits 11 Million Vehicles Assembled Mark

It was time for a little celebration at Honda Canada this week. In a sharp contrast with Stellantis as it faces blowback to its decision to move production of the new Compass out of its Brampton, Ontario facility, Honda is marking the eleven millionth vehicle manufactured in the country.

Honda notes that it hit the 10 million mark not that long ago, in 2023 to be precise. And it adds that the festivities will continue early next year, as the Alliston, Ontario plant turns 40 in 2026.

As seen in Honda’s photo, the eleven millionth Honda-brand vehicle assembled in Canada is a 2026 Civic hybrid sedan in Rallye Red. Recall that Honda launched production of the Civic hybrid sedan at its Alliston, Ontario plant in June 2024.

For 2026, the Honda Civic Hybrid Sport sedan has a starting price of $36,948. The price increases to $40,448 for the Sport Touring trim.

Honda's Alliston plant in Ontario | Photo: Honda

“11 million cars later, Honda of Canada Mfg. associates and our supply chain partners continue to demonstrate the best in North American manufacturing, thanks to the flexible manufacturing Honda is known for," said Dave Jamieson, President and CEO of Honda Canada.

He added that “As Canada's second largest auto manufacturer, Honda has consistently maintained its manufacturing operations since 1986. We remain committed to Canada and its robust manufacturing ecosystem, with Ontario's business-friendly environment continuing to foster our growth and innovation.”

25 years for the Acura MDX

The production of the eleven millionth vehicle in Canada isn't the only excuse for the automaker to party. The Acura MDX is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month of October. This model was originally assembled in Canada.