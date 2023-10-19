We’ve known since last year that the Honda Civic Hybrid is returning to the Japanese auto giant's North American model lineup. Honda has confirmed that Canada will have the Civic Hybrid in both sedan and hatchback versions, starting from 2024 (the models will be 2025 editions).

Production of the 2025 Civic Hybrid sedan will commence in the spring of 2024 at Alliston, Ontario. The hatchback version will follow later and be produced at Honda's Indiana plant. Both of these sites are already manufacturing the Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Since 1988, over 11 million Civics have been produced in North America. It's worth noting that the 6 millionth Civic will roll out of HCM's Alliston plant later this month.

Honda expects the Civic Hybrid to account for nearly half of the model's sales in North America.

Civic Hybrid logo

Honda Canada GM and Executive VP Yoshiyuki Nakazawa stated that "This month, we're celebrating the historic production of our 6 millionth Civic, and this new Civic Hybrid, joining the CR-V Hybrid, which is also built at HCM, will be an integral part of Honda's overall electrification strategy as we closely monitor Canadian consumers' transition to an electrified future."

The decision to produce the new Civic Hybrid aligns with Honda's electrification vision. In 2023, one-third of CR-V and Accord sales were hybrid versions, and Honda anticipates strong demand for the Civic Hybrid.

The 2025 Civic Hybrid will utilize Honda's recognized hybrid technology, known for its performance and efficiency.

As for Honda's global electrification vision, it aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. The first 100-percent electric vehicles will be available as early as 2024, with more innovations expected in 2025.

Last year, Honda revealed a $1.38 billion investment plan spanning six years to modernize its factories and drive innovation as part of its commitment to electrification and carbon neutrality.