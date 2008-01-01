Honda Canada has announced it is recalling 53,770 recent-model vehicles to address up to four separate issues. The models affected are the 2018-2020 Odyssey minivan as well as the 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot SUVs.

Depending on the model, Honda says that more than one of four distinct problems could need addressing. These include two software updates, replacement of the backup camera and, in the case of the Odyssey, replacement of cables connected to the exterior handles of the sliding side doors.

Honda spokesperson Laura Heasman specified that Honda has received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issues named in this voluntary recall.

The new campaign comes after the recall of over 1.6 million vehicles in the United States to fix a software glitch that could cause the speedometer display, engine oil light, gear selector position and backup camera to malfunction.

In Odyssey minivans, water could infiltrate the door-handle cables and freeze them, preventing them from locking. Water infiltration could also deform the image shown by the backup camera.

Photo: Honda 2020 Honda Odyssey