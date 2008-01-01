Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4 Issues Identified

Honda Canada has announced it is recalling 53,770 recent-model vehicles to address up to four separate issues. The models affected are the 2018-2020 Odyssey minivan as well as the 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot SUVs.

Depending on the model, Honda says that more than one of four distinct problems could need addressing. These include two software updates, replacement of the backup camera and, in the case of the Odyssey, replacement of cables connected to the exterior handles of the sliding side doors.

Honda spokesperson Laura Heasman specified that Honda has received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issues named in this voluntary recall.

The new campaign comes after the recall of over 1.6 million vehicles in the United States to fix a software glitch that could cause the speedometer display, engine oil light, gear selector position and backup camera to malfunction.

In Odyssey minivans, water could infiltrate the door-handle cables and freeze them, preventing them from locking. Water infiltration could also deform the image shown by the backup camera.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Honda Odyssey
Photo: Honda
2020 Honda Odyssey
2020 Honda Passport
Photo: Honda
2020 Honda Passport

You May Also Like

Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short-Circuit Fire Risk

Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short-Circuit Fir...

Honda has announced that it is recalling over 240,000 Odyssey minivans over a defect that could create a short circuit, possibly sparking a fire. It is not k...

Canada Won’t Get 2020 Nissan Frontier with New Engine

Canada Won’t Get 2020 Nissan Frontier with New Engine

The Nissan Frontier truck has received a new engine for 2020, but it won't be available in Canada this year. With other fish to fry right now, Nissan Canada ...

Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, According to Parents Magazine

Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, According to Parent...

Parents magazine has just come out with its new Top 20 ranking of the best family vehicles in 2020. Auto123.com looks at the finest people movers on the market.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Joe Biden at the wheel of his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
A Different Vetting Process: Joe Biden shows ...
Article
2019 Ford Fusion Energi
The Last Ford Fusion Has Come Off the Assembl...
Article
Hyundai Veloster N
Hyundai Canada Pulls Veloster for 2021, but K...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 