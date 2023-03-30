• Honda is recalling just over 330,000 vehicles to fix an issue with the side-view mirrors.

• Heating elements in those mirrors may have been improperly attached, so that the glass could come loose.

• In Canada, 12,916 vehicles are affected.

• The campaign affects four models: the Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport and Odyssey.

Not all recalls are created equal. Some affect few vehicles but are serious in nature, which rightly draws a lot of attention. In other cases, the problem may be more minor, but affect a large number of vehicles.

So it is with the latest recall announced by Honda. The campaign affects just over 330,000 vehicles, on which the glass of the side-view mirror could detach. This is an unusual situation, to say the least.

2021 Honda Ridgeline Photo: Honda

The models affected are the 2020-2021 Pilot and Ridgeline, and 2020-2022 Passport and Odyssey. The problem identified is that the heated pad behind the mirror glass may not have been properly glued, which can cause the glass to come loose.

Honda said it first became aware of mirror vibrations in 2018. In 2020, the automaker received a report highlighting the increase in vibration cases. The supplier modified its heated pad and adhesive in 2021 to address the issue. However, in late 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, asked Honda to investigate the matter. The manufacturer received 71 warranty claims related to the problem.

2022 Honda Odyssey Photo: D.Heyman

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities due to detached side mirrors. It would take a lot of bad luck for that to happen, but a falling part could, for example, cause a puncture of another vehicle's tire, potentially leading to an accident.

Still, we can agree the risk is minimal. Keep in mind, however, that a vehicle without a side-view mirror is no longer compliant with on-road regulations. For drivers, it can also be a hazard as it becomes more difficult to be aware of immediate surroundings.

Honda says it will notify owners by mail. Due to a parts supply issue, the company recommends visiting the dealer only if the mirror glass is loose, vibrating or completely detached. Honda will send a second notice when replacement parts are available and will ask owners to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the glass replaced on both mirrors.