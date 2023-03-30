Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Recalls 330,000 Vehicles Over Detaching Side-View Mirror Glass

In Canada, just under 13,000 units are affected by the recall campaign. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Honda is recalling just over 330,000 vehicles to fix an issue with the side-view mirrors.

•    Heating elements in those mirrors may have been improperly attached, so that the glass could come loose.

•    In Canada, 12,916 vehicles are affected.

•    The campaign affects four models: the Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport and Odyssey.

Not all recalls are created equal. Some affect few vehicles but are serious in nature, which rightly draws a lot of attention. In other cases, the problem may be more minor, but affect a large number of vehicles. 

So it is with the latest recall announced by Honda. The campaign affects just over 330,000 vehicles, on which the glass of the side-view mirror could detach. This is an unusual situation, to say the least.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Photo: Honda

The models affected are the 2020-2021 Pilot and Ridgeline, and 2020-2022 Passport and Odyssey. The problem identified is that the heated pad behind the mirror glass may not have been properly glued, which can cause the glass to come loose. 

Honda said it first became aware of mirror vibrations in 2018. In 2020, the automaker received a report highlighting the increase in vibration cases. The supplier modified its heated pad and adhesive in 2021 to address the issue. However, in late 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, asked Honda to investigate the matter. The manufacturer received 71 warranty claims related to the problem. 

2022 Honda Odyssey
2022 Honda Odyssey
Photo: D.Heyman

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities due to detached side mirrors. It would take a lot of bad luck for that to happen, but a falling part could, for example, cause a puncture of another vehicle's tire, potentially leading to an accident. 

Still, we can agree the risk is minimal. Keep in mind, however, that a vehicle without a side-view mirror is no longer compliant with on-road regulations. For drivers, it can also be a hazard as it becomes more difficult to be aware of immediate surroundings. 

Honda says it will notify owners by mail. Due to a parts supply issue, the company recommends visiting the dealer only if the mirror glass is loose, vibrating or completely detached. Honda will send a second notice when replacement parts are available and will ask owners to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the glass replaced on both mirrors.

You May Also Like

Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4 Issues Identified

Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4 Issues Iden...

Honda Canada announces a recall of 53,770 over four potential different issues that can affect different models. The recall affects the Odyssey minivan and t...

Genesis Is Recalling 65,000 Vehicles Over a Seat Belt Pretensioner Issue

Genesis Is Recalling 65,000 Vehicles Over a Seat Belt Pre...

Genesis is recalling over 65,000 Vehicles to fix the same seat belt pretensioner issue that led to similar recalls by Kia and Hyundai. The components could p...

Volvo Issues Small-Scale Recall for Potentially Big Problem

Volvo Issues Small-Scale Recall for Potentially Big Problem

Volvo is issuing a small-scale recall - just 74 vehicles are targeted - but the problem to be fixed could lead to very unfortunate consequences. An extra scr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Subaru
Subaru's Next Wilderness Version Will Be Unve...
Article
2022 BMW iX M60
BMW Trademarks 48 New Names Destined for Futu...
Article
Toyota Tacoma
The New Toyota Tacoma Could Be Unveiled Next ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 