The Honda Civic regained its status as the best-selling car in Canada in 2024, with 31,774 units sold, well ahead of the Toyota Corolla, of which 25,988 sold to Canadian buyers. The data from Detroit's Automotive News Research & Data Center shows a strong comeback after two difficult years for Honda.

In 2022, the Corolla dethroned the Civic, ending 24 years of uninterrupted reign. The Toyota maintained its lead in 2023, taking advantage of the production delays and supply problems that were holding Honda back.

Stabilized production and a winning hybrid version

Honda has overcome the logistical challenges of the last two years. According to Honda Canada spokesman John Bordignon, “we've seen a marked improvement, with fewer production delays and better access to parts and markets.

The introduction of a hybrid version of the Civic, produced at the Alliston, Ontario plant since June 2024, has been a decisive factor. This version accounted for almost 60% of Civic retail sales in the second half of the year.

The Honda Civic Hybrid, on the road | Photo: Honda

Higher prices, but perceived value intact

Despite higher prices in the wake of the pandemic, Canadians continued to embrace the Civic. The base model of the 2025 Civic starts at $29,806 (delivery included), an increase of almost 50 percent over the 2020 model.

- Civic hybrid 2025: $35,562

- Corolla 2025: $26,865

- Corolla hybrid 2025: $29,985

Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla sales in Canada over the years

2019 - 60,139 Civic , 47,596 Corolla

, 47,596 Corolla 2020 - 42,996 Civic , 33,181 Corolla

, 33,181 Corolla 2021 - 43,556 Civic , 40,019 Corolla

, 40,019 Corolla 2022 - 29,722 Civic, 33,096 Corolla

2023 - 27,803 Civic, 28,260 Corolla

2024 - 31,774 Civic, 25,988 Corolla

A changing automotive market

The Civic's longevity and sales rebound notwithtanding, the market for passenger cars in Canada continues to shrink. In 2024, they will account for just 13.4 percent of total sales, compared with 40 percent 10 years ago, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. SUVs and crossovers now dominate consumer preferences.

However, Honda remains confident. John Bordignon points out that the Civic, the brand's oldest nameplate in North America, is perceived as a reliable and affordable car.

“Our priority is to produce vehicles that Canadians want, that they can rely on, and that are fun to drive. The Civic always meets these expectations.”

A timeless sedan

Thanks to a convincing hybrid version and stabilized production, the Honda Civic confirms its place as a safe bet in a constantly evolving market.