Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Reserves CR-Z Name Again

The 2021 model-year is not shaping up as the most dynamic in Honda’s history, the carmaker's lineup lacking much of anything with a sportier temperament. The disappearance of the Fit and the coupe version of the Civic, as well as the abandonment of the manual-gearbox Accord and the temporary deep-freezing of the Civic Si (pending the new generation of the Civic) add up to a pretty spark-free lineup next year.

The Type R variant of the Civic will sit as a lonely reminder that exciting Hondas can and do exist. Except that there may – just maybe - be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The Japanese automaker has filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Intellectual Property Office for the CR-Z designation. Now, registering a name can mean a lot and it can mean nothing at all. In the past, we’ve seen companies make applications simply to preserve the rights to a name. On other occasions, however, it’s heralded the arrival of a new product. Think of the Maverick at Ford.

In this case, we fervently hope that Honda is planning the return of a sports coupe to its lineup.  

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The CR-Z Hybrid was only on the market for one generation, from 2011 to 2016. The model was conceived as a modern interpretation of the famous CR-X of the 1980s. If Honda ever comes back to the sub-genre, it will be interesting to see what shape the new model takes, over and above the looks. By shape here, we're talking about its mechanical configuration, which could include some form of electrification. And why not a super-light model with the Civic Type R engine?

We're still a long way from seeing a new CR-Z in the flesh, but now that the company has reserved the name again, eyes and ears will be trained for any news that might indicate that a CR-Z comeback is in the works.

And just between us, let’s agree that if there's one company that needs a little spice in its lineup, it's Honda.

See also: Our review of the 2016 Honda CR-Z

2010 Honda CR-Z
Photo: Honda
2010 Honda CR-Z

You May Also Like

2019 Honda Civic Hatchback, Type R: The Interiors Get Some TLC

2019 Honda Civic Hatchback, Type R: The Interiors Get Som...

Honda has released details (for the U.S.) for the hatchback version as well as the sporty Civic Type R edition for the 2019 model-year, and the majority of t...

A new Ford Mustang Bullitt to rival Challenger Demon, Camaro Yenko?

A new Ford Mustang Bullitt to rival Challenger Demon, Cam...

The Ford Mustang Bullitt looks like it’s coming back if we pay close attention to a video posted by Ford ambassador Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch.

2013 Honda CR-Z Hybrid Preview

2013 Honda CR-Z Hybrid Preview

The cockpit benefits from a new 3-D glowing instrument panel that shifts colours to indicate which mode has been engaged, passing from green to blue to red a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Terrafugia prototype
Flying Cars Approved For Use in New Hampshire
Article
Subaru BRZ
Production of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 En...
Article
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
Ram Will Make Electric Pickups… if There’s De...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 