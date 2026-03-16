As it sets about making good on its intention to overhaul its electrification strategy in North America, Honda confirms it is dropping its Prologue EV after the current 2026 model-year. Production of the model will end at the end of this year.

The all-electric SUV’s career will thus have been a short one – just three model-years and one generation. And the decision comes after the Japanese automaker announced last week that is cancelling three planned EVs that had been set to launch in North America – the Honda 0 sedan, Honda 0 SUV and Acura RSX. Recall as well that last fall, Honda confirmed it was abandoning the electric Acura ZDX after an even shorter existence - just two years on the market.

Honda is expected to declare a huge write-off due to its new shift away from full-on electrification. The company plans to re-focus, especially in the North American market, on hybrid and plug-in solutions in the coming years.

Currently, Honda sells hybrid versions of the Civic, Accord and CR-V, as well as the new Prelude. It does not yet offer hybrid variants of the HR-V, Passport and Pilot SUVs, or of the Ridgeline truck or Odyssey minivan.

| Photo: Honda

A Honda-GM collaboration

Launched for the 2024- model-year, the Prologue was developed conjointly with General Motors, using the US carmaker’s EV platform and a number of other components. It is even assembled at a GM plant in Mexico, alongside the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The Prologue never really established itself on the market in Canada, but it started on a more promising note in the U.S., where Honda sold close to 39,000 units of the SUV in 2025. But like with many other EVs, the withdrawal of the EV tax credit causes sales to plummet. This year, sales have been down by a whopping 74 percent compared to the same period in 2025. It’s projected it will end the year with just 17,900 units sold.