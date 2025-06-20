Honda announced the arrival of a new vehicle in its lineup this week. It's not a car or an SUV, however. Meet the FastPort eQuad, an all-electric quadricycle intended for delivery companies operating primarily in urban areas.

The vehicle is conceived to make short trips to carry out "last-mile deliveries", taking over from larger trucks or transporting packages from a city warehouse, say, to a nearby but harder-to-reach address.

Designed for streets... and bike paths

The FastPort eQuad was designed to be used on roads but also on cycle paths, provided, of course, it has the approval of the relevant local authorities. According to Honda, the vehicle's mission will be to "address urban congestion problems and the growing consumer demand for more frequent and faster deliveries."

Honda plans to begin small-scale production of this vehicle this year. It's targeting businesses and currently has no plans to offer it to the general public.

The eQuad is powered by rechargeable and, notably, interchangeable batteries. The maximum range is 37 km (23 miles), while top speed is 20 km/h. The model offers two different rear-mounted cargo compartments: a large container capable of carrying up to 295 kg and a smaller one for payloads not exceeding 145 kg.

To keep the driver from misery when the weather turns, the sun beats down or the wind picks up, the quadricycle is also equipped with a UV-coated canopy, a fan and a windshield.

Honda did not provide information on pricing or production volume but indicated that it aims for mass commercialisation by mid-2026. The vehicle will be built in a specialised plant in Ohio in the U.S.

Finally, Honda specified that its model "will serve as a base for other mobility products." Which is intriguing.

