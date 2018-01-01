Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Auto shows

The Next Honda HR-V for North America Won’t Be Like the Model Shown in Shanghai

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

On April 22, Honda opened its order book for the third-generation HR-V in Japan. In Europe, it will be available by the end of the year. The small SUV was brought out for show and tell at the Shanghai auto show last week. Meanwhile, however, Honda still hasn't announced or shown anything regarding the model that will eventually be offered in North America. Again, the HR-V coming to Asia and Europe was announced back in February!

So there’s a neat little mystery surrounding the potential North American 2022 HR-V that many are waiting for. The rise in popularity of small SUVs has made the current edition of the model a success here, even though its design dates back to 2013.

In 2020, with 10,306 units sold, the HR-V was the third choice of Canadians among all Honda products. While it lagged far behind the brand's two champions, the CR-V (44,495 units sold) and Civic (42,996), the gap between it and the fourth-place Pilot (7,709) and fifth-place Accord (6,473) was still significant.

In the U.S., where consumers are generally less fond of small vehicles, the HR-V still did well. With 84,027 units sold last year, it stood at fifth place on the brand's sales chart, between the Pilot (123,813) and the Odyssey (83,409).

In the U.S., the HR-V's sales helped it reach fourth spot in the small utility (some say sub-compact) category, a segment that includes no fewer than 20 rival models! In Canada, it came in sixth, which is not insignificant either.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), profile
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), profile

A recent Automotive News report about the third-generation HR-V indicated that Honda has developed two different versions this time around: one for North America and the other for the rest of the world.

The report also clams that the new HR-V, which will be larger than the current edition, will have a design that suggests more robustness. What’s more, if Honda's announcement this week about the electrification of its models is anything to go by, this new SUV should go the same way.

That description fits, at least to some extent, the vehicle presented to Europe and Asia (for the Japanese and Chinese markets, it’s known as the Vezel). Its body has an arched roof, evoking the silhouette of a coupe, and smooth surfaces into which various elements such as the headlights are subtly integrated.

The automaker did not disclose its overall length, but we do know that rear seat occupants have 35 mm more legroom than the outgoing model.

2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), front
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), front

Standard wheels are now 18 inches and the front overhang has been shortened to "reinforce its SUV character," the automaker says. In addition, ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm, while body height has been lowered by 20 mm, a change that some might consider contradictory to the very meaning of the HR-V acronym: "Hi-Rider Revolutionary Vehicle".

The revolutionary aspect remains, however, since the global-market HR-V is now offered with a hybrid engine that the manufacturer promises is eco-efficient (although it doesn't give a figure for this performance). Called e:HEV, this powertrain combines a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors that provide a net power of 131 hp. It remains to be seen whether this powertrain will make its way to our shores and what the mysterious new North American HR-V will look like.

See also: Shanghai 2021: Honda Showcases Its Own All-Electric SUV Concept

2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), interior
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), interior
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), cargo area
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), cargo area
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), cargo area with seats down
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), cargo area with seats down
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), second row of seats
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda HR-V (Asia, Europe), second row of seats

You May Also Like

Shanghai 2021: Honda Showcases Its Own All-Electric SUV Concept

Shanghai 2021: Honda Showcases Its Own All-Electric SUV C...

Honda presents an electric SUV in concept form at the Shanghai Auto Show. The Honda e:prototype SUV is the first of 10 such models planned for the Chinese ma...

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-Electric Model

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-El...

At the Shanghai Auto Show today, Toyota finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. The bZ4X SUV will be marketed in Canada, and it won’t be alone: we'r...

More Articles

From this author

Luc Gagné
Articles By
Luc Gagné
2018 Nissan Qashqai
Review of the 2018 Nissan Qashqai Crossover
Review
Porsche Camp4: Full House in Quebec This Year
Article
2018 Nissan LEAF Review
2018 Nissan LEAF: A More Viable Solution for ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 