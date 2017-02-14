Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Partially Unveils 2023 HR-V

Honda had announced a big unveiling for today, that of its revised 2023 HR-V. In the end, what we got was a partial presentation, which included a few more exterior images of the small SUV. But on this day, anyways, Honda shared no interior images or technical specifications.

For now, here's what we have to go on. Aesthetically, we see a model with more streamlined and harmonious lines. These are very much in line with what we've seen of the new Civic. In fact, this second-generation HR-V is based on the Honda compact's platform, which is a good sign, but it also leaves us with some questions.

These questions mainly concern the interior layout, which was one of the strengths of the outgoing HR-V model. That HR-V was built on the Fit's chassis and benefited from the Magic Seat technology in the back, a configuration that allowed the seats to practically disappear to increase cargo space tenfold. What will happen with this new version in terms of layout? We'll have to wait and see, but Honda had an important ace up its sleeve with the Magic Seat. Hopefully, it didn't lose it.

2023 Honda HR-V, front
2023 Honda HR-V, front

On the other hand, with the use of the Civic chassis, Honda mentions gains in wheelbase, as well as the presence of an independent rear suspension. This will improve the performance of the HR-V, whose handling was sometimes rough. It's also looking good as far as mechanicals are concerned, but unfortunately the company hasn't confirmed anything yet.

The only thing Honda was willing to share was that the new HR-V will be powered by a more responsive engine. The current HR-V is powered by a 1.8Lr 4-cylinder engine that delivers a modest 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. Getting the Civic's chassis means the new HR-V can also receive that car’s mechanics.  Will it get both? In base trim, the Civic gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque. Some versions can also get a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder, which offers 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque.

An HR-V with a choice of powertrains would be interesting. As for the gearbox, we can still dream of a manual transmission, but since this option was removed with the first-generation model, the likelihood is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for the new model.

As for the rest, we should have the same versions and we can anticipate a slight price increase. We'll get back to you with more details when Honda reveals more about its model.

2023 Honda HR-V, profile
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda HR-V, profile

