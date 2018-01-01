Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Teases Look at Next HR-V’s Interior

When Honda rolls out a new model, it’s a bit akin to bringing your new IKEA bookshelf from the store, one piece per day. Eventually you’ll have the full unit, but first it’s a bit-by-bit affair. And so, after teasing the model’s exterior and then finally presenting the entire vehicle exterior last week, today Honda offered a closer look at the interior of the 2023 Honda HR-V - or part of it anyways.

We’ll cut to the chase and tell you right now that the 2023 HR-V (North American edition) is getting an interior inspired by the new-generation Civic. Which is logical enough given that the two models share the same platform. It means that the small SUV’s dashboard and its screen’s user interface will bear a real family resemblance to those of Honda’s compact sedan.

Of course, the HR-V will have the significant advantage of offering greater flexibility, with a larger rear seating space and a longer trunk. As well, those who dislike new-style push-button gear selectors will be happy to discover the next HR-V keeps an actual lever.

Beyond that, though, there are corners of the cabin that remain a secret for now. As do any details to do with the capabilities of the new HR-V’s powertrain. For now, we go strictly by Honda’s promise that it will feature a “more responsive engine”.

The 2023 Honda HR-V arrives at dealerships this summer. Hopefully by then we’ll have all the pieces required to build the full IKEA bookshelf.

