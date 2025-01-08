CES 2025: Honda Presents 0 Series Prototypes

Honda unveiled at CES 2025 its 0 Series prototypes, a futuristic SUV and sedan, promising a new era for its electric vehicles. Planned for 2026, the new EV range marks a bold turning point for the Japanese automaker.

A bold vision for the future

Honda took its time before fully entering the North American EV market. However, the success of the Prologue SUV - over 30,000 units sold since its launch in March 2024 - proves that the wait was worthwhile. The 0 Series concepts, just unveiled at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas, takes this ambition even further, with radical design and cutting-edge technology.

The Honda 0 SUV | Photo: Honda

The SUV will be the first model to hit the market in early 2026, followed by the sedan later that year. Both models will be produced at Honda's new EV facility in Ohio.

Note that, unlike the Prologue models, the 0 Series is designed as a truly global range.

The Honda 0 sedan | Photo: Honda

Stand-out styling

The design of the 0 Series prototypes is unlike anything currently on the market. Bold lines, intricately designed LED bumpers and mirrored rear windows give the vehicles a futuristic look. Although some details may be toned down during production, the end products are likely to remain true to the spirit of the prototypes.

The Honda 0 SUV, rear | Photo: Honda

The 0 Series SUV also boasts practical features such as a low-floor trunk for easy loading, and storage spaces integrated into the walls.

The Honda 0 sedan, front | Photo: Honda

The sedan incorporates innovative solutions, notably a steering wheel that moves to free up space for the driver's legs when entering and exiting the vehicle. With a height comparable to that of a Civic (140 cm), it aims to combine sporty looks with practicality.

The Honda 0 SUV, interior | Photo: Honda

Revolutionary technology: Asimo OS

Honda is introducing a completely new operating system for its EVs. Asimo OS, inspired by the company’s famous humanoid robot, is designed to be predictive and personalized, adapting to drivers' habits. For example, it could recommend charging stations close to major roads, or suggest parks for owners traveling with pets.

Asimo OS will also be compatible with Level 3 autonomous driving, although its deployment will depend on local regulations, which are particularly strict in the U.S.

The Honda 0 concepts | Photo: Honda

Performance and the future

Although Honda has yet to reveal technical specifications or pricing, first impressions from testing suggest performance comparable to that of a twin-motor Hyundai Ioniq 5. The future models will need to be competitive and meet the expectations of consumers on world markets.

Honda's 0 Series shows the company making a solid commitment to EVs going forward. With its bold designs, innovative technology and practical features, it could well redefine the perception of Honda electric vehicles.

However, many challenges still lie ahead, particularly in terms of regulations and competitiveness.

The Honda 0 sedan, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

The Honda 0 sedan, rear lighting | Photo: Honda

The Honda 0 SUV, in profile | Photo: Honda

The Honda 0 SUV, front | Photo: Honda