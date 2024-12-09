Honda is recalling 205,760 Pilot and Passport SUVs due to a problem that could potentially lead to a fuel leak.

A faulty process during assembly has been identified involving 2023-2025 Pilot and 2023-2024 Passport SUVs. In those vehicles, the fuel filler neck tube and hose may not be properly connected. In the event of an accident, the impact may cause the two parts to separate, resulting in a leak.

2024 Honda Pilot | Photo: K.Soltani

An investigation by Honda revealed an out-of-sequence process during vehicle assembly that prevented the two parts from connecting completely. The automaker adjusted its assembly method on October 18th.

The problem was first detected on May 13th of this year. A Honda dealer informed the carmaker of the existence of a potential problem during a pre-delivery inspection. On May 20th, Honda discovered six vehicles in its inventory with incomplete fuel line connections.

The company continued to analyze the problem and decided on November 21st that a recall was in order. No injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with this situation, according to Honda.

The automaker will contact vehicle owners by mail, starting in early 2025. At a Honda service centre, technicians will inspect the connection and connect the two parts correctly if a problem is detected.