Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Recalls 205,000 Pilot, Passport SUVs Over Fuel Leak Risk

2023 Honda Passport | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
Daniel Rufiange
 A faulty process during assembly could lead to a fuel leak in the event of a collision.

Honda is recalling 205,760 Pilot and Passport SUVs due to a problem that could potentially lead to a fuel leak.

A faulty process during assembly has been identified involving 2023-2025 Pilot and 2023-2024 Passport SUVs. In those vehicles, the fuel filler neck tube and hose may not be properly connected. In the event of an accident, the impact may cause the two parts to separate, resulting in a leak.

2024 Honda Pilot
2024 Honda Pilot | Photo: K.Soltani

An investigation by Honda revealed an out-of-sequence process during vehicle assembly that prevented the two parts from connecting completely. The automaker adjusted its assembly method on October 18th.

The problem was first detected on May 13th of this year. A Honda dealer informed the carmaker of the existence of a potential problem during a pre-delivery inspection. On May 20th, Honda discovered six vehicles in its inventory with incomplete fuel line connections.

The company continued to analyze the problem and decided on November 21st that a recall was in order. No injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with this situation, according to Honda.

The automaker will contact vehicle owners by mail, starting in early 2025. At a Honda service centre, technicians will inspect the connection and connect the two parts correctly if a problem is detected.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 