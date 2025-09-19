Aviation-Inspired Design

After a 25-year absence, the most eagerly awaited Honda is likely back. This time, the Honda Prelude is making a grand return to the lineup. For now, however, we’ll have to be content with admiring it. Honda invited a select group of journalists to a static presentation of this hybrid coupe—a way of reviving the legend while keeping its true dynamic performance a mystery. The model on display, a pre-production vehicle numbered 003, is fully functional and identical to the one that will soon be on sale.

Honda insists that the new Prelude is inspired by gliders—engine-less aircraft where aerodynamics are paramount. This translates into a low, streamlined silhouette where every element is designed to reduce drag. Although the manufacturer has not yet specified the drag coefficient, this inspiration is evident in the fins adorning the wheels, which are reminiscent of airplane wings. The headlights also have sharp edges. With its sloping hood, sculpted sides, and sloping roof, the coupe naturally exudes a sense of dynamism without resorting to artificial elements.

Hybrid Powertrain and e-CVT Transmission

A new-generation hybrid powertrain is under the hood. The Prelude combines a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, Atkinson cycle gasoline engine with two electric motors. This combination produces nearly 200 horsepower (148 kW), a power level comparable to that of the Civic Si, from which the Prelude also borrows its combustion engine. Total torque reaches 232 lb-ft, and fuel consumption is estimated at 5.4 L/100 km.

A slight disappointment for purists is that the Prelude will not offer a manual transmission. Instead, it relies on an electronically controlled e-CVT transmission. This system does not use a belt but rather has a direct connection between the electric motors and the wheels. The combustion engine essentially acts as a generator, transmitting its energy to the electric motors that provide propulsion. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, it does not have a significant electric-only range, a function that is reminiscent of the now-defunct Chevrolet Volt.

The gear ratios are predetermined, and the sensation of gear shifts is electronically simulated. However, Honda has introduced a new feature: the S+ Shift device. With the press of a button, the paddles behind the steering wheel control virtual “gear” changes rather than just managing braking regeneration. The system allows for simulated downshifts, automatically adjusts the engine speed (rev matching), and artificially amplifies the engine sound through the speakers. While this doesn't alter the mechanical operation of the e-CVT, it provides a sportier feel and a more predictable response.

The driving experience, however, promises more temperament than the Civic Si, since the Prelude borrows several components from the Civic Type R, including the chassis, brakes, and suspension. It benefits from the dual-axis front suspension and variable dampers from the Type R, adapted for greater everyday comfort.

Modern Interior and Symbolic Seating

The Prelude's interior echoes the spirit of the Civic, but with more refined materials. The 12.3-inch central screen still dominates the dashboard.

The major difference lies in the seats, which are significantly sportier with reinforced cushions and backrests designed to support the body during dynamic driving while ensuring comfort on long journeys. However, the front passenger seat offers slightly less firm support, as Honda has prioritized greater flexibility for long road trips.

The rear seats remain merely symbolic and are truly only suitable for young children.

Coming Soon to Canada

The first examples of the new Honda Prelude are expected in Canada by the end of the year, although quantities will be limited.

