• 2024 Acura TLX: Updates include two new, larger screens.

The current-generation Acura TLX debuted for the 2021 model-year, making the time right for a mid-cycle refresh. For 2024, thus, Acura is making a few changes, the most significant of which involve the screens found on the dashboard.

In addition to these changes, minor styling tweaks also mark the transition to the next year, along with an enhanced technological offering and an increase in standard equipment.

Interior of 2024 Acura TLX Type S Photo: Acura

This year the model gets a 12.3-inch driver data display, while the multimedia screen further to the right, previously 10.2-inch, is now 12.3-inch. Unfortunately, access to the commands on that screen is still via the brand's cursed touchpad.

That instrument cluster is configurable, so drivers can choose to display the info that pleases them. That’s particularly interesting in the sporty S version, which includes optional displays like boost pressure and a G-forces indicator (when the vehicle's Sport+ mode is activated).

The Type S variant also features a head-up display.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps can be linked wirelessly to the car's system. This is standard, as is a smartphone charging pad, a notable addition for 2024. Also new, Amazon Alexa and two new USB-C charging ports for rear passengers.

The new 2024 Acura TLX A-Spec Photo: Acura

2024 Acura TLX A-Spec blue Photo: Acura

On the outside, the 2024 TLX sports a mildly redesigned front grille, while the offering welcomes new wheel colours and designs. The smallest are now 19 inches, which beats the base wheels of the 2023 model by one inch.

Aucura has also enhanced its AcuraWatch suite of safety systems, namely by adding new standard functions. The package offers adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, active lane control, traffic sign recognition and blind spot alerts. These functions are also enhanced by new front sensors and cameras. The radar range of blind spot warnings has also been extended.

The new 2024 Acura TLX Type S Photo: Acura

Mechanically, the offering remains the same, with the default engine a 272-hp 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder. Then there’s Type S model’s 355-hp 3.0L turbocharged V6. Acura says the Type S's Sport+ mode has also been modified to improve throttle response. We look forward to testing that out in the coming months.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is the accompaniment to both powertrains, and all-wheel drive is standard on all versions in Canada.

The 2024 Acura TLX will start to show up at Acura dealerships across Canada at the end of this month. We'll know more about pricing at that time.