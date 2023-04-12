Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Acura Integra Type S Is Introduced

The performance variant of the new Integra delivers 320 hp via a stick shift Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Photo: Acura

•    Acura has introduced the 2024 Integra Type S, the performance variant of the company’s new premium sedan.

•    This car is Acura’s answer to the Honda Civic Type R, only in more luxurious garb.

•    The Type S model gets several upgrades and adjustments compared to the regular Integra.

The much-anticipated Type S performance version of Acura’s new Integra sedan has been rolled out, digitally anyways.

The modifications start under the hood, of course, with the Type S getting a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque (up 120 hp and 118 lb-ft from the regular model), as well as a limited-slip differential. The only transmission possible is a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the configuration is front-wheel drive. The model gets a dual-axis front suspension of the type used in the Type R over at Honda.

Cooling capacities of the car have also been upgraded to match the increased output of the powertrain, so that most of the Type S’ body panels are unique to the variant. The top and lower front grilles are bigger and the hood has a vent; together these elements improve air flow by 170 percent compared to the standard Integra, Acura says.

Photo: Acura

The Type S model, a 5-door liftback sedan in format, is 71 mm wider than the regular integra, thanks to big fender flares on the sides that sit above Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch wheels (like on the Type R, again).

At the back, there is a triple-tube exhaust centrally located, around which are large diffusers. That exhaust system features an active valve and adjusts according to the drive mode chosen. Acura says, further, that the suspension system is distinct from that in the Type R, as befitting the model’s more-premium status and thus required to be more comfortable for occupants.

More focused on road travel than Honda’s track-focused Civic Type R, the Integra Type S does inherit that model’s oversized 4-piston Brembo brakes in front.

Photo: Acura

Exterior colour choices include one exclusive finish, Tiger Eye Pearl, and options are available such as copper-metallic 19-inch wheels, an illuminated front Acura badge and a carbon fiber spoiler and carbon fiber mirror caps. Type S badging is splayed here and there on the exterior.

In terms of equipment and extras, this version stands mostly equal to a fully equipped Integra. For instance, heated, power-adjustable seats, head-up display and premium ELS Studio audio system are standard. Don’t look for a moonroof, however, this performance version doesn’t get it.

Many of those elements are unique to the Acura, but there are many items found both in this model and the Type R, such as a 10-inch driver data display, 9-inch touchscreen multimedia screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging and several USB plugs. The Type S also comes with the AcuraWatch driver assistance suite of systems.

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Other modifications for the interior (like the Type R, this is a strictly a four-seater) include firmer seat bolsters, dark shift knob and of course Type S badging on the headrests, steering wheel and gear shifter. Interior colour options are red, white or black. 

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, but that should be known closer to the launch date of the model. Acura says to expect the first models at dealers this June.

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

