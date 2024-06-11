Stellantis is recalling more than 211,000 Durango SUVs and heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks due to a software issue that could cause the stability control systems in those vehicles to deactivate.

The affected models are from the 2022 model year onwards. This includes 524 Ram 3500, 157,890 Ram 2500 and 53,167 Dodge Durango SUVs. Geographically, 17,462 vehicles will be recalled in Canada, 2,313 in Mexico, and 5,023 in markets outside North America.

According to the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the affected models may experience a malfunction in the anti-lock brake control module, which could lead to a failure in the stability control system. This system is crucial for safety as it activates when it detects that the vehicle is losing control, applying brakes at strategic points to keep the vehicle on track. If this system fails, the risk of an accident increases.

A Stellantis spokesperson stated that the company conducted an investigation and discovered the issue after a routine analysis of owner feedback. This led them to identify the problem. The manufacturer is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this issue.

In total, 211,581 vehicles are being recalled, which were assembled between April 2021 and December 2022.

The procedure for fixing the problem is straightforward. Dealers will update the software of the anti-lock brake control module. Owners can expect to receive notification letters by the end of July.