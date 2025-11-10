Honda is issuing a recall for certain Civics and Accords due to 18-inch wheels that were potentially poorly manufactured. In the U.S., 406,290 Civics will be subject to a preventive inspection. Canada fares much better, however: A grand total of 39 vehicles are affected here, according to Transport Canada.

High-end wheels… but potentially dangerous

The wheels were offered as an option on certain models and come from a defective batch manufactured in Italy.

The problem

According to Honda, the steel inserts serving as the lug nut seats may not have been properly pressed. This could deform the contact surface, loosen the lug nuts and, in the worst cases, cause the wheel to detach completely. The affected rims are recognizable by their 15-spoke black or silver pattern and a red stripe on the rim.

2018 Honda Accord | Photo: Honda

Which models are affected?

In Canada, the recall affects certain 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2025 Civics, as well as 2018 Accords. In the U.S., it only concerns 2016 to 2021 Civics. The recall is registered under number 2025-599 with Transport Canada and HQ40 with Honda.

The solution

Dealerships will inspect the wheels, hubs and lug nuts, and will perform a complete replacement if necessary — at no cost to the owner.

How to check if your vehicle is affected

Owners can check if their Civic or Accord is affected via the Honda Canada recall page by using the 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN), visible on the registration card or at the base of the windshield on the driver's side.

It’s also possible to consult Transport Canada's database.

By law, recall notices must be sent by mail to owners, but it is recommended to update your contact information in case of a move or the purchase of a used vehicle.