Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Honda Recalling 761,000 Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Honda is recalling approximately 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace potentially defective fuel pumps. This new recall is not the first issued by the Japanese manufacturer for this problem.

It affects 628,000 Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States, as well as 80,176 units in Canada. Honda is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

This most recent recall involves 2019 model year Honda and Acura models and, in some cases, 2020 models as well. For Acura, we're talking about the ILX, MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX and TLX products. On the Honda side, models affected include the Accord (including the hybrid), Civic (coupe, sedan and hatchback, including Si and Type R models), Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline pickup. Some 2018 and 2019 CR-V models are also affected.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Less than a year ago, Honda issued a recall to fix fuel pumps on 136,057 vehicles in the U.S. and 10,456 in Canada, in some cases there seems to be an overlap of models with the current recall. In 2019, two separate recalls involved more than half a million models for other fuel pump issues, though it's unclear if any of these issues are related.

On its website, Transport Canada describes the situation owners may experience as follows: “On certain vehicles, the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, then engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.”

The agency adds that “The company will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to replace the fuel pump motor”.

Acura RDX
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Acura RDX

You May Also Like

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles in Several Campaigns

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles in Several Campaigns

Honda announced it is recalling a total of 1.4 million vehicles as part of several campaigns to address a number of issues. At least one of the recalls - imp...

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles Worldwide for Fuel Pump Issue

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles Worldwide for Fuel P...

Honda is recalling 1.4 million vehicles worldwide due to a potential fuel pump problem. In Canada, 10,459 units are affected. Both Honda and Acura models fro...

Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short-Circuit Fire Risk

Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short-Circuit Fir...

Honda has announced that it is recalling over 240,000 Odyssey minivans over a defect that could create a short circuit, possibly sparking a fire. It is not k...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Hyundai Previews Long-Awaited Santa Cruz Pickup
Article
The first Ford Bronco
A Cool Million for the First Ford Bronco... f...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70
All About the 2022 Genesis GV70: Let's Get to...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 