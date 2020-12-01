Honda is recalling approximately 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace potentially defective fuel pumps. This new recall is not the first issued by the Japanese manufacturer for this problem.

It affects 628,000 Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States, as well as 80,176 units in Canada. Honda is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

This most recent recall involves 2019 model year Honda and Acura models and, in some cases, 2020 models as well. For Acura, we're talking about the ILX, MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX and TLX products. On the Honda side, models affected include the Accord (including the hybrid), Civic (coupe, sedan and hatchback, including Si and Type R models), Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline pickup. Some 2018 and 2019 CR-V models are also affected.

Less than a year ago, Honda issued a recall to fix fuel pumps on 136,057 vehicles in the U.S. and 10,456 in Canada, in some cases there seems to be an overlap of models with the current recall. In 2019, two separate recalls involved more than half a million models for other fuel pump issues, though it's unclear if any of these issues are related.

On its website, Transport Canada describes the situation owners may experience as follows: “On certain vehicles, the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, then engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.”

The agency adds that “The company will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to replace the fuel pump motor”.