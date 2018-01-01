Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Honda and Sony Will Jointly Produce One or More Electric Vehicles

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

With the advent of electric vehicles, and the technology that goes with them, we're seeing electronics companies reaching ever further into the automotive world. We’re in early days still of this movement, but it looks sure to gain momentum over the next few years and into the next decade.

There have been reports of possible plans over at Apple, but nothing has materialized so far. Where things are taking firmer shape is at Sony. A couple of years ago, the electronics giant actually presented a concept, but it stressed that it did not plan to start producing cars. Since then, however, the company has walked back that categorical declaration, and it looks for all the world like it has changed its mind.

The clearest indication of that is that Sony is moving forward hand-in-hand with another Japanese firm, car manufacturer Honda.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Sony Vision-S SUV concept
Photo: Sony
The Sony Vision-S SUV concept

This past March, the two firms announced their intention to create a joint venture to build electric vehicles. Today, they confirmed that that venture will be run as an independent, stand-alone company.

“We shared the view that it is better to make the joint venture independent, in the long run, rather than putting it under Sony or Honda,” Sony President-CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told Japanese daily Nikkei Asia.

Although he mentioned that the joint venture could be the subject of an initial public offering to issue shares, Kenichiro Yoshida did not elaborate on that possibility.

Sony and Honda's plan is to build and market the first vehicle by 2025. Honda will be responsible for assembling it inside one of its factories. Sony, meanwhile, will develop and supply the platform to Honda. It’s not yet known if the production version will have any connection with the Vision-S presented by Sony, but it’s safe to assume that some of its elements will be retained.

Sony has already presented two concepts in the past, the Vision-S sedan and the Vision-S SUV. Both were created in collaboration with major firms such as Magna Steyr, Bosch, ZF, Continental, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

The Sony Vision-S sedan concept
Photo: Sony
The Sony Vision-S sedan concept

You May Also Like

Teaser Alert: First Image of the 2024 Honda Prologue Surfaces

Teaser Alert: First Image of the 2024 Honda Prologue Surf...

Honda has shared a first image of its future Prologue, expected in 2024. The SUV, developed in collaboration with General Motors, will be the Japanese brand'...

Honda’s $40B Electrification Plan Includes Electric NSX Successor

Honda’s $40B Electrification Plan Includes Electric NSX S...

Honda has outlined an ambitious electrification plan that has it committing $40B USD to the cause. It plans to introduce 30 new all-electric models globally,...

Honda and GM Will Co-Develop Several New Affordable EVs

Honda and GM Will Co-Develop Several New Affordable EVs

GM and Honda have announced a strengthened partnership that will lead to the introduction of several affordable electric models under both companies’ banners...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
After 20,000 units sold, in 2022
Lamborghini Has Now Sold 20,000 of its Urus, ...
Article
2023 Honda HR-V
2023 Honda HR-V: Honda Fills In the Holes
Article
Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to St...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 