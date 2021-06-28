Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Announces New Off-Road Focused Trailsport Trim Level

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When Ford announced it was reviving the Bronco as an off-road capable Wrangler rival, it wasn’t just Jeep that was paying close attention. More recently Subaru has started launching Wilderness editions of some models, with the Outback and Forester the first models to get the package. Now, Honda has announced it is introducing a new trim level for its crossovers, SUVs and trucks. Meet the Trailsport.

What we’ve gathered from Honda indicates that the changes the Trailsport models benefit from will be relatively mild, at least at the start. Visually, they will sport reworked front and rear fascia, a boost in body cladding and bigger tires. Inside, count on orange interior elements here and there.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Honda Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project, 2019
Photo: Honda
Honda Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project, 2019

There’s no word on any performance-related changes, but Honda does say there will be more accessories and particularities down the road, for instance increased ground clearance, modified suspension and drive train elements, underbody panels and full-size spares.

There’s no confirmation from Honda about which will be the first model to get a Trailsport version, but it’s expected it will be the Passport. Honda promises that whichever model goes first will start to appear at dealers later this year, so pretty soon. We can also easily imagine the logical next choices will be the Ridgeline and Pilot, both of which are pretty close in their makeup to the Passport.

You May Also Like

Hyundai Santa Fe Urban Trim Coming for 2022

Hyundai Santa Fe Urban Trim Coming for 2022

Hyundai is adding a variant to its Santa Fe lineup for 2022. The Santa Fe Urban, as it will be called in Canada, adds several aesthetic elements that give th...

Subaru Goes Over to the Dark Side with the 2022 Ascent Onyx

Subaru Goes Over to the Dark Side with the 2022 Ascent Onyx

Subaru’s Ascent is getting a new Onyx edition that presents a darker, meaner look for 2022, the mid-point of the current generation of the model. No big chan...

2019 Honda Passport Review: Back to Essentials

2019 Honda Passport Review: Back to Essentials

The 2019 Honda Passport is, in a nutshell, a shortened Pilot offering 2 rows of seats instead of 3, a more dynamic driving experience and the ability to do s...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Nissan Frontier
2022 Nissan Frontier: Base Price Set at $39,9...
Article
The 2021 Lexus LC convertible
2021 Lexus LC Convertible: 10 things Worth Kn...
Article
The BMW i Vision Circular concept
Munich 2021: BMW Presents the i Vision Circul...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Reimagines One of its Classic Models as an EV
Nissan Reimagines One of its ...
Video
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 