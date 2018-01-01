The Honda Passport was introduced for 2020, and its maker has given it some design tweaks for its third year on the market. Honda’s biggest move with the SUV is, however, the addition of a new variant to the model range. Meet the more-robust Passport TrailSport.

Styling revisions

These aren’t minor, all told. Between the front bumper and the A-pillar, everything is new. The fenders and hood are made of different panels that are reworked and redesigned, all to give the model a more rugged look. It's clearly made from a desire to keep the model fashionable.

This also dictated the changes to the grille, which is now more aggressive. As well, a strip splits the headlights on each side, and it extends from one side of the vehicle to the other. The element has a chrome look on the Sport version, while on the Touring and TrailSport variants, it comes in a glossy black finish.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport, front

The bumper has also been redesigned to offer a more-muscular look. The air intakes are more massive to cool everything under the hood and the brake system, but also to offer better aerodynamics.

At the rear, we're basically talking about a new bumper that incorporates openings capable of accommodating more massive exhaust tips.

Every Passport will also get new wheels, which are 18 inches in size with the Sport and TrailSport versions, while the Touring version gets 20-inch units.

Note also that an HDP (Honda Performance Development) edition will be available. This variant will focus on styling and will receive a unique treatment that includes a different grille, front fender flares (black), more ruggedly styled wheels and a slew of logos.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport, profile

TrailSport

The big news is the addition of the TrailSport version. As mentioned, this is currently all the rage in the industry, with Subaru, for example, recently introducing Wilderness variants to certain models.

In terms of capability, the TrailSport variant carries a significant change: 10mm wider tracks front and rear, designed to produce for a more stable and firmly planted stance. The version gets all-wheel drive, of course, but also the drive modes of Honda's Intelligent Traction System, all as standard. For this first year, we're talking about modest changes, but Honda promises that the capabilities will grow in the years to come. And, we guess, with the next-generation model.

For the rest, the changes are mostly cosmetic, on the order of orange logos on the grille and tailgate, black lettering for the Passport name and AWD on the body, and unique wheels. Inside, the cabin features orange stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats. TrailSport logos appear on the headrests and carpets. Even the instrument cluster has different dials.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport, three-quarters rear

The model's ground clearance is announced at 205 mm. Mechanically, nothing changes as the company's 3.5L V6 is still be installed under the hood, delivering 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity is also the same at 5,000 lb.

Finally, we should note that in terms of safety, in addition to the Honda Sensing suite of systems, all 2022 Passports will benefit from the recall for the rear seats, as well as the recall for the rear seat belts.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport, rear