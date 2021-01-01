For Sale: $12 Million House With 50-Car Garage

Ever dream of what you might treat yourself to if you won the lottery? If you’re a car lover, one look at this home for sale in Montana will make you want to go out and buy a few tickets for the next draw.

The house is located in an idyllic nature setting, and it has its own underground garage. But not just any garage. It has room for 50 cars. That’s right, 50. It even has a gas station and a dynamometer.

According to the property listing found on Zillow.com, the residence was built in 1987 and sits on just over 20 acres of land. The main building, located at the end of a private driveway in a gated community, is a 9,000-sq ft home with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, restaurant-grade kitchen and a standard if oversized two-car garage. This building alone is impressive in its own right, offering 360-degree views of Montana's scenic mountain ranges.

A little further down the driveway is the entrance to a separate underground garage that can accommodate up to 50 vehicles. Inside is a maintenance room equipped with a two-post elevator and an in-ground dynamometer. There’s also a built-in Tesla electric car charger, as well as a dedicated car wash area.

Elsewhere on the property, you'll find a functional 1,000-gallon old-style gas pump, and even a tree house. There are also living quarters for those in charge of upkeep of the property, and a separate guest house with an RV hook-up.

Listed at $12 million USD, the property has been on the market for just over a month. We’re thinking it won't be on the market long.

Some folks don't need to win the lottery to afford this kind of outsized luxury.