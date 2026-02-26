Jeep Removes U.S. Flag from Grand Cherokee for Canada

Perhaps you’ve noticed that the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is decorated with an American flag on the front doors? It’s a small flag that sits just to the right of the GRAND CHEROKEE lettering. Now, for reasons that are probably too obvious to mention, Jeep is removing it from vehicles destined for the Canadian market.

Bradley Horn, Director of Communications for Stellantis Canada, confirmed the step to Auto123. However, he did not mention the specific reason behind the decision.

| Photo: Jeep

He did clarify that the very first units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee shipped to Canada did have the flag. But units shipped to Canada from this point forward will be stripped of it.

Of course, Grand Cherokee units intended for domestic sale in the U.S. will still feature the American flag on the front doors. Horn also confirmed that 2025 Grand Cherokee units sold in Canada did sport the flag.

As with other Jeep products, the Grand Cherokee is assembled at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan.

About the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

For the 2026 model-year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee receives a series of mid-generation updates. Its grille, headlights and front fascia have been redesigned. Inside, you find a 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with Uconnect 5 technology. Under the hood now sits a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Named the Hurricane 4, it produces 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

However, the entry-level versions—the Laredo and Laredo X—don’t get the new features and improvements. For 2026, they will be sold with the same specifications as the 2025 models.