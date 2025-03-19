Mercedes-Benz is accelerating its work in the field of automation. The German automaker has launched a pilot project integrating humanoid robots on its assembly lines. If all goes as planned, those machines could be working alongside workers as early as 2029 or 2030.

Apollo

During a presentation at its Berlin factory, Mercedes unveiled Apollo, a white humanoid robot with the appearance of an animated stick figure. In front of journalists, Apollo greeted them, performed precise gestures and assembled a part before giving a thumbs up to indicate success.

“By 2030, we will see at least some humanoid robots in production,” said Jörg Burzer, head of production at Mercedes-Benz.

Apollo the humanoid robot is being tested in a Mercedes-Benz assembly plant | Photo: Apptronik

Why robots?

The arrival of these machines is part of a broader trend, that of AI and automation which are mounting a full-on invasion of the automotive industry. Unlike traditional, fixed robots already in use, which perform tasks such as welding, humanoid robots offer more flexibility: they can adapt to different environments, learn human tasks and repeat them autonomously and can be moved around according to production needs.

Other manufacturers like Honda, Hyundai, and BMW are also experimenting with humanoid robots for repetitive and strenuous tasks, but none have yet integrated them on a large scale. Even Tesla, which promised that its Optimus robot would be present in factories as early as 2023, hasn’t given any news since.

Robots to reduce errors and improve efficiency

Mercedes-Benz sees these robots as a solution that will automate certain logistics tasks and reduce human errors. One of the first areas where they could be used is the “triage zone”, where parts are stored before being sent to the assembly line. It’s in this area that there is the most human error.

Partnership with Apptronik and Google DeepMind

To develop the technology, Mercedes invested several tens of millions of euros in Apptronik, a company specializing in humanoid robotics, born within the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas.

Last December, Apptronik signed a partnership with Google DeepMind, which develops advanced AI, to improve the capabilities of these robots.

The robot, dubbed Apollo | Photo: Apptronik

Robots to help workers, not replace them?

The company says the goal is not necessarily to replace human workers, but to complement them, especially in terms of freeing them from strenuous and repetitive tasks.

In a demonstration, a Mercedes employee used a virtual reality headset to teach Apollo how to screw in a part with a power tool. With this method, the AI-driven robot observes, learns and reproduces the task alone afterward.

According to Mercedes-Benz, this type of assistance could have social benefits, including:

• Reducing injuries related to repetitive tasks

• Allowing older employees to work longer without excessive fatigue

• Freeing up skilled workers for tasks with higher added value

Katrin Lehmann, head of information systems at Mercedes, explains that “AI takes care of the least appreciated tasks, leaving us more time for innovation and creativity.”

Robots, an inevitable future presence in factories?

With increasing automation, humanoid robots are gradually emerging as a solution that improves factories’ productivity and flexibility. Automakers aren’t likely to say no to such a solution.

| Photo: Apptronik