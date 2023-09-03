Is it worth buying a hybrid car?

20 years ago, the question of whether it's a good deal to choose a hybrid car over a gasoline model didn't arise; it was a matter of course. Today, with the plethora of electric vehicles on the market and internal combustion engines that are more efficient than ever, any hybrid vehicle under consideration must undergo a more thorough analysis.

Are there better alternatives? Will buying one really save us money? These are all questions that deserve clear answers.

Let's take a look at the questions you should ask when buying a hybrid car.



Determine your driving habits

The first thing to consider is your driving habits. Hybrid models are most efficient in city driving, where the electric assist allows the gasoline engine to take a break more often.

On the highway, they generally use slightly less fuel than gasoline-powered vehicles, but the difference is more minimal. This is where the additional purchase cost of a hybrid model must be considered. If fuel economy is very important to you because you drive around town a lot, fine. If you take the highway every day, it will take longer to recoup your purchase.



48V SHVS mild hybrid system Photo: Suzuki

The benefits of a hybrid car

Fuel Economy

The main advantage of a hybrid car is that you get some of the benefits of an electric vehicle without all the hassles of charging. Depending on where you live, access to charging stations may be more difficult. With a hybrid model, you can enjoy fuel savings without ever having to worry about running out of power.

If you're not ready to switch to an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid, this first step toward electrification with a hybrid model will allow you to get used to it without having to change your habits.

More accessible purchase costs

The price of hybrid models has come down in recent years. In the past, you had to pay several thousand euros more for a hybrid model than for a regular version. Today, the price difference is much more negligible and these hybrid models are becoming much more accessible, such as vehicles equipped with mild hybridization.



The drawbacks of a hybrid car

Depending on use, fuel consumption can be similar to that of a gasoline-only version.

Not all hybrids are created equal. Some manufacturers' systems are highly efficient, making them easy to choose. However, other manufacturers have not mastered the technology to the same extent, so the fuel consumption of their hybrid solutions is disappointing. Interesting fuel economy figures are advertised, but the reality is quite different.

A more comprehensive road test with a look at the fuel consumption delivered by the vehicle will enable you to find the best models in this respect.

