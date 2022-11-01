Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: The 2,500 First Editions Sell Out in Europe in 24 hours

•    The first Hyundai Ioniq 6 models offered in Europe sold out in 24 hours.

•    The North American version is being unveiled this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

•    In all, 2,500 launch editions were offered for the European market.

This week, Auto123 is at the Los Angeles Auto Show where, among other things, Hyundai will unveil the production version of its Ioniq 6 electric sedan for North America. 

In Europe, the model is off to a flying start, as the special launch edition, limited to 2,500 units, sold out in just 24 hours after the pre-sale period began on November 9. 

This first batch of EVs will be delivered in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Norway and the Netherlands. Germany is the largest market, with 1,000 units allocated. 

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Profile
Photo: Hyundai
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Profile

Hyundai says buyers of the launch edition of the Ioniq 6 will start receiving their cars between March and April 2023. 

“This extraordinarily high interest in and demand for Ioniq 6 First Edition underscores Hyundai's leadership in zero-emission mobility. With its aerodynamically sculpted silhouette, long driving range, and interior that elevates the electric mobility experience for customers, Ioniq 6 redefines what a car should be. We are certain that European customers will be immediately drawn to our Electrified Streamliner.”

- Ulrich Mechau, Vice President Sales & Service at Hyundai Motor Europe

The first edition Hyundai Ioniq 6 is equipped with the premium powertrain, dual-motor all-wheel drive coupled with a longer-range battery with a capacity of 77.4 kWh.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the North American production version of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is unveiled tomorrow in Los Angeles. 

