• The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe NHL Edition will be priced at $56,998.

This past January, Hyundai used the occasion of the most recent Montreal Auto Show to unveil a special version of its next-generation 2024 Santa Fe SUV, the NHL Edition. Hyundai being the official partner of Canada's National Hockey League, it was a natural fit.

Today, the automaker announced the price for this special edition: $56,998 CAD.

The Santa Fe NHL Edition will initially be offered in limited quantities of 500 units. However, as Frédéric Mercier, Hyundai Canada's Product and Public Relations Manager for Quebec, points out, “who knows, if the response is positive enough, we hope to offer more NHL-related vehicle versions and accessories in the future.”

What's more, because of the company's partnership with Chicago Blackhawks sensation Connor Bedard, Hyundai will be offering every buyer of the NHL Edition a jersey signed by the 18-year-old rookie. This could become an extraordinary collector's item.

At the 2024 Montreal Auto Show, Yvan Cournoyer is on hand for the presentation of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe NHL Edition | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Also, for each of the 500 units sold, Hyundai Canada will donate $500 USD to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the team's charitable organization.

“As our involvement with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association grows, it’s important that we stay true to the commitment we made to hockey in the first place, and that is supporting the game at a grassroots level,” said Christine Smith, Marketing Director at Hyundai Canada.

Added Steve Flamand, Director of National Sales and Digital Strategy at Hyundai Canada, “The partnership with the NHL and NHLPA has opened up a world of opportunity for us to add a personal and fun vehicle offering to Canadian customers. The reaction to the Santa Fe Hybrid NHL Edition so far has been tremendous. We’re excited to help Canadians show their team pride, giving them that feeling of fandom every time they get behind the wheel.”

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe NHL Edition, front and back | Photo: Hyundai

The NHL Edition of the Santa Fe is based on the lineup’s top-of-the-line trim, Ultimate Calligraphy.

Under the hood, the special edition features a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, combined with electric components and a 6-speed auto transmission; output is 231 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. This makes the NHL Edition all the more unique, since the gas-only Ultimate Calligraphy model is equipped with a 2.5L turbo 4-cylinder delivering 277 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Other features helping differentiate the NHL Edition include door sills and floor mats bearing the logo of the buyer's favourite team.

On the outside, the variant is finished in an exclusive Matte Cream White. Black alloy wheels (20 inches) will be fitted.

The interior features a 6-seat configuration, with Napa leather seats (in Pecan Brown). A 12-speaker Bose audio system, two wireless recharging spaces for cellular devices, and an ultraviolet sterilization compartment (above the glove compartment) will also be featured.

Those interested in this version can contact their dealers as of today to request one.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe NHL Edition, three-quarters front | Photo: Hyundai