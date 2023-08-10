• Auto123 got its first look at the redesigned 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Sante Fe, NM - Hyundai knows its formula for success, and part of that is knowing how to revive the career of a model in need of a boost. With the larger Palisade a great success since its launch, sales of the Sante Fe have begun to slow. As it has in the past. Hyundai uses provocation to boost sales. This formula has worked in the past with the Sonata and Elantra, and even the Tucson. There's nothing like getting people talking to boost sales.

Unveiling of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe sports an all-new design

The current generation of the Santa Fe dates back to 2018. In other words, it was time for Hyundai to come up with a new idea. Here it is: move away away from curvier lines and shapes, and towards bold, squarish robustness.

The new Santa Fe boasts a square shape and distinctive silhouette, underlined by a very long wheelbase and hood. The front of the vehicle creates a sense of grandeur with its high hood, H-shaped headlights and bold, well-chiselled fenders. The H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-patterned lower front trim, giving it a striking appearance while enhancing the overall visual appeal. The H-patterned design elements redefine the Hyundai "H" badge.

The all-new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

From the side, the extended wheelbase allows for a bold roofline and a strong surface presence around the fenders, with well-defined wheel arches, shorter front overhang and 21-inch wheels giving the SUV a rugged, adventurous look.

Its larger tailgate makes the rear end more restrained than the front and sides. The H-shaped taillights are matched to the H-patterned headlights to create harmony and give the Santa Fe a distinctive presence on the road, day and night.

Interior of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai aimed to maximize the cargo capacity of the Santa Fe 2024 at the behest of users for both outdoorsy and urban activities. Thanks to the enlarged tailgate opening, the rugged new exterior design is complemented by a spacious and versatile interior, creating a patio-like interior space.

In addition, the brightly coloured seats and headliner give a sense of roominess, while soft-touch wood trim and delicately embroidered Nappa leather seats add sophisticated style.

The suede headlining, floor mats and seat backs in the second and third rows are made from recycled plastic, while the console and door trim are in eco-friendly leatherette.

Seating of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

You can choose between a six- or seven-seat configuration. Hyundai has lengthened the wheelbase and the overall length to just over 4.8 meters to provide a usable third row of seats.

The designers have given the new Santa Fe a world-first centre console that opens front and rear to make it accessible to second-row passengers.

The SUV also gets a completely flat floor to maximize cargo space, and hydraulic rods hold the tailgate in place far outboard so as not to obstruct loading capacity. A small thing, but one that makes life easier.

Steering wheel, dashboard of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

Technology and safety in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

On board the 2024 Santa Fe, refinement and sophistication take centre stage. The curved panoramic screen, linking the 12.3-inch digital cluster and the infotainment system, enhances driver visibility and provides an upscale driving experience. Brightly coloured seats and soft-touch wood trim add a touch of sophisticated style to the interior.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe black Photo: B.Charette

Versions and configurations of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

It's still too early to list all the versions that will be on the market. Hyundai will make the official announcement at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. We know that a gasoline model with a 2.5-liter engine and a hybrid version will be offered when the model launches at the end of the year. A plug-in hybrid version will join the lineup a few months later.

If Hyundai sticks to its existing trim structure, we should see Essential, Preferred, Luxury and Ultimate versions. A new Calligraphy version has also recently been added.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe orange Photo: B.Charette

Mechanical configuration of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe 2024 offers a variety of powertrains to satisfy different types of driver. Currently, the model is available with four powertrains, including a 191-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder. However, Hyundai has heeded critics and this engine will not be offered at the launch of the 2024 model.

Instead, the first confirmed engine will be a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, developing 281 hp. This powertrain offers lively acceleration and increased confidence when overtaking.

Hyundai is also aiming to improve towing capacity with this engine, reaching up to 4500 lbs.

A hybrid version with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 180 horsepower will also be available, and a plug-in hybrid option is planned for 2024.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, rear Photo: B.Charette

Pricing of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

It's too early to talk about prices, which should be revealed at the LA Show. For 2023, prices range $38,000 and $50,000 for a Santa Fe. For 2024, we're likely to stay roughly in that territory.

Questions to ask about the 2024 Santa Fe

With a new model that's so striking in its new design, it’s fair to wonder if the Land Rover-like Santa Fe might cannibalize Palisade sales. Possibly, but on the other hand, Hyundai's Head of Design confided to us that the design of the next-generation Palisade is ready and that it’s just as bold and innovative as the Santa Fe. We can't wait to see the next Tucson.

Exterior design of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: B.Charette

A final word

Hyundai is to be commended for making the effort to give each of its models its own personality. Unlike other manufacturers who opt for a single design and apply it to all their vehicles. We can expect other models like the Santa Fe to shake SUVs out of their dullness.

The 2024 Santa Fe will arrive at dealers at the end of 2023. Prices will be officially announced in November in Los Angeles.

Strong points Bold, distinctive design

Bold, distinctive design Turbo engine promises satisfying performance

Turbo engine promises satisfying performance Spacious, versatile interior to suit all lifestyles Weak points Towing capacity needs improvement

Towing capacity needs improvement Base engine might lack power

Base engine might lack power A bland driving experience in store? Stay tuned.