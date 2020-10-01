Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Canada Recalls 144,700 Tucson SUVs Over Short-Circuit Risk

Korean automaker Hyundai has added 144,700 Tucson models to a recall campaign first launched last September. A problem inside the ABS (antilock brake system) command module could lead to a short circuit, creating a risk of a fire.

Hyundai is asking owners of impacted vehicles to park their Tucson outdoors out of caution until the problem is fixed.

The recall affects Tucson models from the 2016-2021 model-years; take note that versions equipped with Hyundai’s Smart Cruise Control system are not included in the recall campaign.

On Friday, Hyundai stated that the new recall is part of an ongoing investigation looking into the problem. The automaker says it is aware of a dozen fires resulting from the issue, but not of any injuries in connection with the models being recalled.

The Transport Canada webpage detailing the latest recall has this to say: “Hyundai will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealer to revise the ABS fuse wiring and update the ABS control module, if necessary. Hyundai recommends that you should park your vehicle outdoors, and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repairs have been completed.”

