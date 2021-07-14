A day after recalling its Palisade model, Hyundai is issuing another warning to owners of the model – and this time Kia is involved, with the same advisory affecting its Telluride SUV. The automakers are asking close to 500,000 owners to park their vehicle away from structures and other flammable objects if they're equipped with a tow hitch kit from the factory accessories catalog.

This is due to a fire risk, as you may have guessed. A total of 285,000 vehicles (among them 245,030 Hyundai Palisades and some 40,000 Kia Tellurides) are affected by this new advisory. A recall campaign will launch once a fix is found.

The models at risk are equipped with the original harness that comes either with the integrated towing system or with the hitch installed as an accessory by the dealer. According to Hyundai, the problem is due to a buildup of debris and moisture that can cause a short on a circuit board inside the harness module.

That's why the companies are advising owners to park away from anything that's at risk of burning. Since its introduction, the accessory hitch has been the cause of at least three fires, one of which occurred at a Hyundai dealership.

Here's the notice the firms sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

“Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. As an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary, free of charge. The final remedy is currently under development.” - Hyundai and Kia report to NHTSA

Owners should expect to be notified of a permanent fix when official owner notifications are sent out in October.