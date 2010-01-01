Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

A Large Recall Is Targeting 500,000 Hyundai, Kia Models Over Fire Risk

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In the late 2010s, Hyundai and Kia issued a number of recalls in response to fire risks in their vehicles. Seems like it’s more of the same as we advance into the 2020s for the two Korean automakers, part of the Hyundai Auto Group.

The two companies have announced a large-scale recall of close to half a million vehicles, again over fire risks. The announcement comes with a warning, as owners are being asked to park their vehicles outside, away from other vehicles and structures, until they are repaired.

A big reason for that warning is that the vehicles identified in the recall can catch fire even if the engine is turned off.

The recall affects certain 2014-2016 Kia Sportage SUVs and certain 2016-2019 Kia K900 sedans. Also impacted are 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL and 2014-2015 Hyundai Tucson models.

In total, we’re talking about 126,747 Kia and 357,830 Hyundai vehicles, for a total of 484,588 units.

At the time of writing, we do not have details regarding the number of vehicles affected in Canada. We will update this news when the information is shared with us.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2014 Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia
2014 Kia Sportage

Hyundai models falling under the scope of the recall may suffer from an anti-lock brake system malfunction. This could cause a short circuit, potentially resulting in a fire. Over at Kia, there’s talk of a similar problem with the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) that could cause a short circuit and a fire.

This new recall campaign comes on top of earlier recalls issued to address similar problems. The recurring problems are frequent and serious enough that U.S. federal authorities are closely monitoring the situation at both Hyundai and Kia. In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, opened an "engineering analysis" targeting both manufacturers to investigate their recall efforts. The analysis covered approximately three million vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia will notify owners by mail to contact their respective dealerships to schedule a visit. At no cost, Kia dealers will install a new fuse for the HECU circuit board, while Hyundai technicians will also install a new fuse and inspect and replace the ABS module, if necessary.

Kia will begin sending out notification letters on March 31. Hyundai will do the same beginning on April 5.

You May Also Like

Kia Recalling Around 534,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Kia Recalling Around 534,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Kia has issued two recalls this week of some 534,000 vehicles due to two separate issues that could lead to fires. The recall impacts 2012-to-2016 Kia Soul m...

Hyundai and Kia Recall 643,000 Vehicles in North America Over Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia Recall 643,000 Vehicles in North America ...

Hyundai and Kia are recalling approximately 643,000 vehicles in North America. The recall involves a fire hazard due to a brake fluid leak, and affects certa...

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions in 2020

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions ...

Hyundai and Kia intend to introduce three new electric-powered versions of existing SUVs by the end of 2020. The Hyundai Santa Fe’s current generation will t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Nissan Will Stop Virtually All Work on New Ga...
Article
Ram Revolution
Ram Revolution: Ram Wants Your Input Regardin...
Article
Chevrolet Malibu Premier
Gone in the U.S., Chevrolet’s 2022 Malibu Is ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 