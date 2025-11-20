Los Angeles 2025: Hyundai Unveils Crater Concept

Hyundai today lifted the veil on the Crater Concept for its world premiere at AutoMobility LA 2025, formerly known as the Los Angeles Auto Show. Developed by the Korean automaker’s American technical center (HATCI) in California, this design study and technology showcase aims to explore the aesthetic and functional future of the brand’s rugged XRT lineup.

Born in the sandbox

The Crater is the first result of a new internal initiative named "The Sandbox." Located in Irvine, California, this creative space is separated from the main studio and is intended to immerse designers in the world of camping and outdoor gear. The lab now serves as a central hub for developing the brand's future adventure models, with ideas being tested directly using expedition equipment.

| Photo: Hyundai

Design: The asteroid impact

The stylistic language, baptized Art of Steel, translates into a Dune Gold matte finish inspired by the Californian desert landscapes. Other details include:

• Impact Wheels: The 18-inch hexagonal design wheels are visually inspired by an asteroid impact on a metal surface.

• Active Protection: The vehicle features limb-riser cables connecting the hood to the roof to push aside low-hanging branches.

• Functional Gadgets: The rearview mirror cameras are removable to serve as flashlights or action cameras. Additionally, the tow hooks integrated into the bumper double as bottle openers.

| Photo: Hyundai

A modular cabin and easter eggs

The interior, dressed in a dirt-resistant Black Ember shade, adopts a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) technological approach. The idea is to let the user connect their own devices via flexible interfaces rather than imposing a fixed screen.

For fans of more rugged off-roading, Hyundai has integrated specific elements:

• A terrain selector with Snow, Sand, Mud and XRT modes;

• A visible fire extinguisher on the driver's side and a first aid kit on the passenger side;

• Topographical patterns engraved on certain surfaces.

| Photo: Hyundai

Finally, the designers slipped some easter eggs into this cabin, in the form of a character named CRATER MAN concealed in various places throughout the vehicle.

The Hyundai Crater Concept will be on display during the entire run of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Will we see it at the Montreal Auto Show in January? Here’s hoping.

