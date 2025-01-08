The Italdesign design house, famous for its legendary creations, is making its mark at CES 2025 with the Quintessenza concept: a unique combination of 2+2 grand tourer and electric pickup.

A marriage of style and functionality

Founded in 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro, Italdesign is renowned for its innovative designs, such as the Maserati Boomerang and the BMW M1. The Quintessenza, presented at this year's CES, continues this heritage, combining sharp lines and futuristic styling reminiscent of the GT-R 50 project designed for Nissan.

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, doors open |

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, from above |

Longer than a Ford F-150, the Quintessenza looks spectacular with its imposing tires mounted on 24-inch wheels. Its bodywork incorporates sustainable materials, and it features electric motors integrated into the wheels. The removable roof reveals an integrated refrigerated minibar, perfect for off-road escapades.

Impressive data

The concept is based on a 150-kWh battery and three electric motors, developing a total output of 777 hp. From 0 to 100 km/h takes less than 3 seconds.

The adjustable suspension offers ground clearance ranging from 20 cm to 28 cm, ideal for tackling a variety of terrains. A front spoiler lowers automatically at high speeds to enhance stability, reinforcing the vehicle's sporty DNA.

With its performance, the Quintessenza evokes an off-road interpretation of a Ferrari F80.

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, interior |

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, steering wheel |

A modular, user-friendly interior

The interior of the Quintessenza is no exception. This electric pickup can accommodate four passengers, with a modular layout: the rear seats swivel to face the bed, and a sliding center console allows the minibar to be extended towards the rear passengers. This ingenious design illustrates Italdesign's ability to reconcile practicality and luxury.

A concept not likely to become a production model

Although the Quintessenza is not intended for production, it serves as a showcase for Italdesign's expertise. The company, which is opening its U.S. headquarters in Detroit, aims to collaborate with established manufacturers and emerging start-ups on innovative projects.

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, front | Photo: Italdesign

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, front, doors open | Photo: Italdesign

A celebration of Italian excellence

Already unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Quintessenza concept proves that Turin's design houses remain benchmarks in the automotive imagination. With its bold approach, Italdesign celebrates its heritage while looking to the future, on the eve of its 60th anniversary in 2028.

The Quintessenza concept demonstrates how Italdesign continues to push the boundaries of automotive design. Even if this electric pickup does remain, as seems likely, a showroom dream.

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, rear, hatch open | Photo: Italdesign

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, from above, rear | Photo: Italdesign

Italdesign's Quintessenza concept, profile, fig. 1 | Photo: Italdesign