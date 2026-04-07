Hyundai Teases Venus and Earth Concepts

Hyundai wasted no time following up on the high-profile reveal of the Boulder SUV concept at the New York Auto Show last week. The Korean automaker Hyundai has released teaser images for two additional concept vehicles: the Venus and the Earth.

The studies are intended to define the future design language of the Ioniq electric sub-brand. And they make clear the brand is looking to move away from the Parametric Pixel aesthetic that has characterized the first generation of Ioniq models.

Pivoting from the pixel era

The current Ioniq portfolio, comprised of the Ioniq 5 crossover, Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 9 three-row SUV, is defined by its retro-futuristic pixelated lighting. But the new teasers suggest that Hyundai designers are moving toward a "post-pixel" era. Head of Design Simon Loasby and his team are showcasing a move towards a new philosophy.

That philosophy involves evolved signature lighting, but also a focus on sharp silhouettes and a commanding road presence and an evolution of signature lighting. The more rounded styling of the Ioniq 6 looks set to give way to more angular, multi-faceted bodywork, described as having a jewel-like, jagged appearance.

Hyundai Venus Concept | Photo: Hyundai

The Venus and Earth Concepts

Hyundai hasn’t shared much in terms of technical specifications. For the moment, we’re looking at design studies, and in that respect, we can see that the two concepts explore different facets of the evolving Ioniq identity.

The Venus Concept: Finished in gold, this design study emphasizes fluidity and emotional impact. We can make out exceptionally narrow taillights and a sloping rear profile featuring a subtle upturned spoiler. The angularity of the bodywork suggests a move toward sharper, more geometric forms, though it’s not clear right now if the Venus previews a sedan, hatchback or crossover.

The Earth Concept: This Earth Concept is more feet-on-the-ground and focuses on durability and sustainability. It will surely aim to showcase Hyundai’s latest advancements in eco-friendly materials while exploring off-road-capable electric performance. Visually, the Earth features a segmented vertical light strip at the front, creating a jagged, sharp-edged look that calls to mind modern supercars. It’s possible the Earth might share an architecture with the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept revealed last year.

Hyundai Earth Concept | Photo: Hyundai

Global rollout

The release of teasers like this normally means a full-on reveal isn’t far behind. And as it happens, Hyundai’s Chinese website currently features a countdown to an Ioniq Brand Launch Event scheduled for April 10, 2026. From there, we can expect a public unveiling at the Beijing Auto Show on April 24.

While the initial launch event is centered in China, the design language introduced by the Venus and Earth is expected to influence the 36 new models Hyundai plans to launch in North America by 2030. That larger-scale expansion will likely cover a diverse range of segments, from compact and subcompact vehicles to rugged, off-road-focused explorers and high-performance N division models.