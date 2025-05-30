Hyundai Confirms Plans for a True Pickup

After letting Kia take the lead with its Tasman, Hyundai confirms a true pickup truck is in the works. Larger and more rugged and larger than the Santa Cruz, the future model directly targets the heavyweights of the mid-size segment, notably the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma.

Hyundai steps out of Kia's shadow

While Kia has already launched its Tasman (in markets other than North America), Hyundai has not yet decided on the type of platform that will underpin its pickup.

Don Romano, President of Hyundai Australia (and former head of Hyundai Canada and Mazda Canada), confirmed that the project is indeed underway, but the timeline will depend on the chosen architecture: "The timing of the launch will depend on the type of 'ute' we are going to develop."

Hyundai has two paths open to it: a body-on-frame chassis, or a unibody structure. The former would offer increased off-road capabilities and better durability, at the cost of more complex development.

The Kia Tasman | Photo: Kia

A GM platform on the horizon?

Hyundai could even leverage its recent partnership with General Motors to bring this project to fruition. The two manufacturers began a strategic collaboration in 2024 to jointly develop certain vehicles. Romano does not hide that GM is among the options being explored:

"We could look at what GM has to offer. My goal is to have a model in production within the next three years."

And as it happens, using a Chevrolet truck platform would accelerate the process and allow Hyundai to quickly establish itself in a segment that remains lucrative, especially in North America.

Electric option not a priority... for now

Hyundai possesses a new EV platform capable of supporting a pickup truck, but demand for that type of vehicle remains marginal—particularly in Australia. If a 100-percent electric pickup sees the light of day, it would be larger than the Tasman and likely reserved for other markets - like ours.

A credible Hyundai pickup before 2030?

The commitment is clear, but the form remains vague. This truck will not be a mere variation of the Santa Cruz—it will be a serious, robust and competitive midsize pickup. If all goes as planned, Hyundai could unveil that pickup before the end of the decade, and potentially offer it in Canada and the U.S.