Hyundai is recalling certain 2025 Tucson SUVs and Santa Cruz pickup trucks due to a problem that causes the vehicle to drop out of Park and roll away.

The recall concerns 42,465 units, including 35,560 Tucson and 6,905 Santa Cruz vehicles. The recall is being announced in the U.S. for the time being. In Canada, no Tucsons are affected by this campaign, but 591 Santa Cruz units are.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz | Photo: Hyundai

The problem

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. counterpart to Transport Canada, the problem is a wiring harness that may have been incorrectly installed in the console. The wiring harness may come into contact with the mechanical locking system of the gear selector. If this happens, the model might leave the parking position without the brake pedal being depressed and start rolling away on its own.

Hyundai recommends that owners continue to use their parking brake, and of course always place the gear selector in park (P).

Owners will need to visit their dealer for the repair to be carried out. The repair is straightforward: technicians will remove the wiring harness from the mechanical gear selector.

The NHTSA reports that Hyundai will contact dealers before January 19, 2025.