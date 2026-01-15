Montreal, QC - Hyundai is using the occasion of the Montreal Auto Show (on from January 16 to 25, 2026) to present the Crater concept to the Canadian public, a show vehicle focused on adventure and off-roading. This marks the Canadian debut of the prototype, which was initially unveiled in Los Angeles in the fall of 2025.

A style study inspired by XRT

The Crater was developed by Hyundai's American team in a new creative space located in Irvine, California, nicknamed "The Sandbox." The objective: to explore the evolution of design and functionality for more rugged models inspired by the XRT family (Hyundai's more adventure-oriented variants).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the Hyundai Crater Concept

In terms of styling, Hyundai is betting on a very "expedition" focused approach, with a stocky silhouette, increased ground clearance and several elements designed to evoke off-roading. The model notably stands out with:

• 18-inch wheels with a hexagonal design;

• Limb risers (protection cables connecting the hood to the roof to deflect branches);

• Removable cameras that can replace side mirrors;

• Integrated tow hooks… which can also serve as bottle openers;

• "Dune Gold" matte paint, inspired by desert landscapes.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior: Modular configuration and "BYOD" approach

On board, Hyundai offers an interior that is intentionally different from a production vehicle. The Crater Concept does not include a fixed screen; instead, the idea is to allow occupants to connect and use their own devices (a "Bring Your Own Device" approach). There is also a terrain selector (Snow, Sand, Mud, XRT), as well as practical items like a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit.

Another interesting detail: the side mirror cameras are removable and can be used as flashlights. The concept emphasizes an "expedition" feel, featuring auxiliary roof lighting and visible anchor points/hooks—some of which even feature a built-in bottle opener.

Not production model planned - for now

Hyundai is presenting the Crater as a technological showcase and a design study, without confirming that a production version is planned in the short term. However, the exercise could hint at certain styling ideas or layouts destined for the brand's future vehicles.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai